Del Monte Foods, Inc. acquires Kitchen Basics to Build a National Retail Presence in Broth and Stocks

Kitchen Basics will join Del Monte Foods, Inc.'s powerful portfolio of brands, offering delicious, accessible and quality meal ingredients to families across the country.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc., announced today that it completed the acquisition of Kitchen Basics®, a line of ready-to-use stocks and broths from McCormick & Company. Kitchen Basics® will join Del Monte's brand portfolio as the company expands its national retail presence in the category.

(PRNewsfoto/Del Monte Foods) (PRNewswire)

Kitchen Basics® has an extensive portfolio of conventional and organic stocks and broths, including Chicken, Unsalted Chicken, Beef, Unsalted Beef, Vegetable, Unsalted Vegetable, Turkey, Seafood, and Creamy Bean & Vegetable.

The Kitchen Basics® brand was founded in 1996 as the pioneer in liquid stock and remains an industry leader in the U.S. today. The purchase of the brand supports the company's overall growth strategy, as Del Monte Foods focuses on innovation, renovation and customization of its iconic brand portfolio, and expands the geographic reach of its stocks and broths business. No employees were involved in this transaction, and specific terms were not disclosed.

"Del Monte Foods has gone through a positive transformation over the past five years, and we have become a leading innovative CPG growth company," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods. "As we plan for the next decade of growth, we're committed to strengthening our branded product portfolio to meet consumers' changing needs. Building on our regional College Inn® brand, the acquisition of Kitchen Basics® will provide synergies across our business to scale our broth and stock portfolio across North America."

"We've seen heightened interest in broth and stocks over the last few years as consumers double down on home meal preparation, health and wellness," said Bibie Wu, Chief Marketing Officer of Del Monte Foods. "Kitchen Basics® is well-known for its culinary quality. We're excited to bring Kitchen Basics into the Del Monte family of brands to help people create healthful meals they love."

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is one of the country's largest producers, distributors and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. With the addition of Kitchen Basics® stock and broth items, Del Monte Foods will continue in its goal of nourishing families by building brands with quality products that are perfectly wholesome and thoughtfully prepared.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, S&W® and Joyba®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow. Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Mains

Edelman

Courtney.Mains@edelman.com

408-835-5323

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Del Monte Foods, Inc.