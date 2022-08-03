Demandbase Named the Winner of the New Fast Company 2022 Enterprise Products and Services List

Also recognized by Fast Company as one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators among companies like Microsoft, T-Mobile, Adobe, and PayPal

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, announced today it has secured two honors from Fast Company including being named the winner of the first-ever 2022 Enterprise Products and Services list, and also being ranked #75 on the fourth annual list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies.

"Being recognized as part of the inaugural Enterprise Products and Services list is deeply exciting and a direct result of our team's commitment to not accept the status quo. Our R&D teams wake up every morning focused on how we will innovate and fundamentally change the future for the better for our customers," said Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer at Demandbase. "Being included on this list further validates our team's persistent success in redefining how B2B companies go to market.

Demandbase One is the most complete, Smarter Go-To-Market™ platform and offers the only demand side platform (DSP) ad technology built specifically for B2B. It injects high-definition Account Intelligence, a combination of 1st- and 3rd-party data, into every step of the B2B buying journey. Demandbase One orchestrates every action across buyer journeys and engagement channels. As a result, go-to-market teams see the best opportunities earlier, progress deals faster, and drive growth further. Demandbase's DSP balances a customer's ad budget across all the accounts that matter, removing the risk of wasting an entire budget on just a few target accounts, as is often the case with DSPs designed for B2C.



None of this innovation would be possible without a culture that empowers employees to develop new and better ways for its customers to do their jobs, as recognized by being named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

"I have been with Demandbase for more than two years and from day one I felt welcomed and empowered. Our technical leadership promotes out-of-box thinking and encourages everyone on our team to keep pushing for the best," said Manisha Sharma, manager, engineering at Demandbase. "I love the company's culture and appreciate the platform it provides to learn and adapt in an ever-changing technical world."

The Best Workplaces for Innovators list honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2022) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning Aug. 16, 2022. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces. To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list

