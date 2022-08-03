Franklin Templeton, Inc. Renews with Empire State Realty Trust for 79k Square Feet at 100 First Stamford Place

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced that Franklin Templeton, a global investment management organization, renewed its lease for 79,059 square feet at 100 First Stamford Place, which represents about 10% of building square footage.

(PRNewsfoto/Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Located in one of Connecticut's premier business districts, the award-winning office campus at First Stamford Place consists of 777,174 rentable square feet within three buildings. The complex is a short walk from the Stamford Transportation Center (STC) at I-95's Exit 7.

First Stamford Place features a full suite of amenities which include new fitness and conference centers, new dining and coffee lounge, renovated lobbies, on-site daycare, beautifully landscaped grounds, covered parking, shuttle to the Stamford Transportation Center, and an on-site car wash.



"ESRT provides exceptional value with healthy, modernized workplaces and industry-leading sustainability practices to serve the market flight to quality," said Jeff Newman, senior vice president, leasing at Empire State Realty Trust. "Franklin Templeton's long-term renewal and consolidated relocation of its entire Stamford office space to First Stamford Place is a testament to the property's ideal location for companies to recruit and retain employees from across the tri-state area, and to our successful tenant partnerships and industry leadership in indoor environmental quality and energy efficiency."

Jay Hruska, Rob Lowe, Jeff Cushman and John C. Cushman III of Cushman and Wakefield represented Franklin Templeton in the lease negotiations. Jeffrey Newman and Kimberly Zaccagnino of ESRT represented the property owner.

More information about First Stamford Place, and current availabilities, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of June 30, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, the current public health crisis and economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's and ESROP's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in each of ESRT's and ESROP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors." Except as may be required by law, ESRT and ESROP do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Leasing

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.