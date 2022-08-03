SECOND QUARTER 2022 OPERATING RESULTS AND INCREASED 2022 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,







2022



2021



2022



2021







(in thousands, except per share data)



Revenues

$ 190,783



$ 179,011



$ 381,062



$ 358,789































Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 74,171



$ 68,538



$ 155,543



$ 120,640



Net earnings per common share

$ 0.42



$ 0.39



$ 0.89



$ 0.69































FFO available to common stockholders

$ 135,353



$ 122,862



$ 266,946



$ 222,683



FFO per common share

$ 0.77



$ 0.70



$ 1.53



$ 1.27































Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 138,008



$ 122,862



$ 273,195



$ 244,011



Core FFO per common share

$ 0.79



$ 0.70



$ 1.56



$ 1.40































AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 142,103

(1) $ 134,375

(2) $ 280,824

(1) $ 267,908

(2) AFFO per common share

$ 0.81

(1) $ 0.77

(2) $ 1.60

(1) $ 1.53

(2)







(1)

Amounts include $1,729 and $3,509 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $1.58 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.





(2)

Amounts include $8,323 and $17,706 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.72 and $1.43 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.1%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years, at June 30, 2022 as compared to 99.2% at March 31, 2022 and 99.0% at December 31, 2021

Invested $153.8 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 43 properties with an aggregate 348,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.2%

Sold 8 properties for $7.9 million producing $0.8 million of gains on sales

Raised $31.8 million net proceeds from the issuance of 734,298 common shares

Maintained sector leading 14.2 year weighted average debt maturity for fixed rate debt

First Half of 2022 Highlights:

Invested $364.6 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 102 properties with an aggregate 1,227,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.2%

Sold 18 properties for $28.0 million producing $4.8 million gains on sales

Raised $32.5 million net proceeds from the issuance of 751,869 common shares

Core FFO guidance for 2022 was increased from a range of $3.01 to $3.08 per share to a range of $3.07 to $3.12 per share. The 2022 AFFO is estimated to be $3.14 to $3.19 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.83 to $1.88 per share, plus $1.24 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties saw continued operational momentum through the second quarter of 2022, highlighted by the selective acquisition of just over $150 million in new properties. In July, we increased our common stock dividend by nearly four percent to 55 cents per share, while preserving our low dividend payout ratio, marking our 33rd consecutive year of increased annual dividends, a feat matched by only two other REITs and by fewer than 90 public companies in the United States."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned 3,305 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 33.8 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on August 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and (ii) Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, executive retirement costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,







2022



2021



2022



2021



Income Statement Summary

























Revenues:

























Rental income

$ 190,536



$ 178,004



$ 380,299



$ 357,202



Interest and other income from real estate transactions



247





1,007





763





1,587









190,783





179,011





381,062





358,789































Operating expenses:

























General and administrative



9,740





11,868





20,782





23,616



Real estate



6,173





6,619





13,371





14,344



Depreciation and amortization



57,444





50,875





110,124





100,855



Leasing transaction costs



76





22





164





60



Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



4,618





7,735





6,250





9,866



Executive retirement costs



2,655





—





6,249





—









80,706





77,119





156,940





148,741



Gain on disposition of real estate



775





4,181





4,767





8,462



Earnings from operations



110,852





106,073





228,889





218,510































Other expenses (revenues):

























Interest and other income



(52)





(33)





(87)





(98)



Interest expense



36,739





33,085





73,438





67,672

(1) Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





—





—





21,328









36,687





33,052





73,351





88,902































Net earnings



74,165





73,021





155,538





129,608



Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



6





2





5





2































Net earnings attributable to NNN



74,171





73,023





155,543





129,610



Series F preferred stock dividends



—





(4,485)





—





(8,970)



Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 74,171



$ 68,538



$ 155,543



$ 120,640































Weighted average common shares outstanding:

























Basic



174,957





174,611





174,867





174,600



Diluted



175,108





174,727





175,022





174,733































Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:

























Basic

$ 0.42



$ 0.39



$ 0.89



$ 0.69



Diluted

$ 0.42



$ 0.39



$ 0.89



$ 0.69





(1)

Includes $2,078 in connection with the redemption of 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,







2022



2021



2022



2021



Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 74,171



$ 68,538



$ 155,543



$ 120,640



Real estate depreciation and amortization



57,339





50,770





109,920





100,639



Gain on disposition of real estate



(775)





(4,181)





(4,767)





(8,462)



Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



4,618





7,735





6,250





9,866



Total FFO adjustments



61,182





54,324





111,403





102,043



FFO available to common stockholders

$ 135,353



$ 122,862



$ 266,946



$ 222,683































FFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.77



$ 0.70



$ 1.53



$ 1.28



Diluted

$ 0.77



$ 0.70



$ 1.53



$ 1.27































Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 74,171



$ 68,538



$ 155,543



$ 120,640



Total FFO adjustments



61,182





54,324





111,403





102,043



FFO available to common stockholders



135,353





122,862





266,946





222,683































Executive retirement costs



2,655





—





6,249





—



Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





—





—





21,328



Total Core FFO adjustments



2,655





—





6,249





21,328



Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 138,008



$ 122,862



$ 273,195



$ 244,011































Core FFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.79



$ 0.70



$ 1.56



$ 1.40



Diluted

$ 0.79



$ 0.70



$ 1.56



$ 1.40





National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,







2022



2021



2022



2021



Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 74,171



$ 68,538



$ 155,543



$ 120,640



Total FFO adjustments



61,182





54,324





111,403





102,043



Total Core FFO adjustments



2,655





—





6,249





21,328



Core FFO available to common stockholders



138,008





122,862





273,195





244,011































Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



1,547





7,359





2,643





15,692



Net capital lease rent adjustment



74





95





149





185



Below-market rent amortization



(140)





(112)





(280)





(274)



Stock based compensation expense



2,790





4,235





5,391





8,421



Capitalized interest expense



(176)





(64)





(274)





(127)



Total AFFO adjustments



4,095





11,513





7,629





23,897



AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 142,103

(1) $ 134,375

(2) $ 280,824

(1) $ 267,908

(2)



























AFFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.81

(1) $ 0.77

(2) $ 1.61

(1) $ 1.53

(2) Diluted

$ 0.81

(1) $ 0.77

(2) $ 1.60

(1) $ 1.53

(2)



























Other Information:

























Rental income from operating leases(3)

$ 185,791



$ 173,371



$ 370,102



$ 346,954



Earned income from direct financing leases(3)

$ 150



$ 157



$ 301



$ 315



Percentage rent(3)

$ 295



$ 231



$ 996



$ 335































Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(3)

$ 4,300



$ 4,245



$ 8,900



$ 9,598



Real estate expenses



(6,173)





(6,619)





(13,371)





(14,344)



Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (1,873)



$ (2,374)



$ (4,471)



$ (4,746)































Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,178



$ 1,042



$ 2,349



$ 2,882

(4) Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$ 163



$ 155



$ 328



$ 312



Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 108



$ 108



$ 210



$ 222





(1) Amounts include $1,729 and $3,509 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $1.58 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.



(2) Amounts include $8,323 and $17,706 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.72 and $1.43 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.



(3) For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, the aggregate of such amounts is $190,536 and $380,299, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, the aggregate of such amounts is $178,004 and $357,202, respectively.



(4) Includes $745 in connection with the redemption of the 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.





National Retail Properties, Inc.

2022 Earnings Guidance

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.





2022 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition

of real estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.83 - $1.88 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.24 per share Core FFO per share

$3.07 - $3.12 per share AFFO per share(1)

$3.14 - $3.19 per share General and administrative expenses

$40 - $42 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$9 - $11 Million Acquisition volume

$600 - $700 Million Disposition volume

$80 - $100 Million







(1)

Estimates include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the net rent repayment from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of $5.4 million for 2022. Excluding such, AFFO per common share guidance would have been $3.11 - $3.16 for 2022.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands) (unaudited)





June 30,

2022



December 31,

2021

Balance Sheet Summary

























Assets:











Real estate portfolio

$ 7,674,508



$ 7,444,289

Real estate held for sale



3,461





5,557

Cash and cash equivalents



3,289





171,322

Receivables, net of allowance of $699 and $782, respectively



2,612





3,154

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,090 and $4,587, respectively



29,065





31,942

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $20,515 and $19,377, respectively



6,427





7,443

Other assets



84,893





87,347

Total assets

$ 7,804,255



$ 7,751,054















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 40,000



$ —

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost



10,334





10,697

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



3,737,808





3,735,769

Accrued interest payable



23,178





23,923

Other liabilities



77,409





79,002

Total liabilities



3,888,729





3,849,391















Stockholders' equity of NNN



3,915,526





3,901,662

Noncontrolling interests



—





1

Total equity



3,915,526





3,901,663















Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,804,255



$ 7,751,054















Common shares outstanding



176,615





175,636















Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



33,758





32,753



National Retail Properties, Inc. Debt Summary As of June 30, 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ 40,000



$ 40,000



L + 77.5 bps





2.038 %

June 2025





























Unsecured notes payable:



























2024



350,000





349,840





3.900 %



3.924 %

June 2024 2025



400,000





399,633





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025 2026



350,000





348,103





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





399,075





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





398,075





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





398,980





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2048



300,000





296,019





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,224





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





441,802





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





439,737





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



3,800,000





3,765,488















































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 3,840,000



$ 3,805,488















































Debt costs







$ (38,145)

















Accumulated amortization





10,465

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(27,680)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 3,737,808







(1)

Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 14.2 years.

Mortgages Payable

Principal

Balance



Interest

Rate



Maturity Date Mortgage(1)

$ 10,347





5.230 %

July 2023

















Debt costs



(147)











Accumulated amortization



134











Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization



(13)











Mortgages payable, including unamortized

premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$ 10,334



































(1)

Includes unamortized premium







As of June 30, 2022, Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.4x.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary – Continued

As of June 30, 2022

(unaudited)

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of June 30, 2022, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

June 30, 2022 Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.36 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.59 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

0.001 Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.79 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.82









Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

June 30, 2022 Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

40 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

0.1 % Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.67 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

247 %

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio Top 20 Lines of Trade









As of June 30,



Lines of Trade

2022(1)

2021(2) 1.

Convenience stores

17.0 %

18.0 % 2.

Automotive service

13.1 %

11.4 % 3.

Restaurants – full service

9.6 %

9.9 % 4.

Restaurants – limited service

9.2 %

9.2 % 5.

Family entertainment centers

6.2 %

6.1 % 6.

Health and fitness

5.0 %

5.2 % 7.

Theaters

4.3 %

4.6 % 8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

4.2 %

3.5 % 9.

Equipment rental

3.2 %

3.2 % 10.

Automotive parts

2.9 %

3.1 % 11.

Home improvement

2.4 %

2.6 % 12.

Wholesale clubs

2.4 %

2.5 % 13.

Furniture

2.4 %

1.6 % 14.

Medical service providers

2.0 %

2.2 % 15.

General merchandise

1.6 %

1.7 % 16.

Home furnishings

1.5 %

1.6 % 17.

Travel plazas

1.5 %

1.5 % 18.

Consumer electronics

1.5 %

1.6 % 19.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

1.2 %

1.1 % 20.

Drug stores

1.2 %

1.4 %



Other

7.6 %

8.0 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

Top 10 States







State

% of

Total(1)





State

% of

Total(1) 1.

Texas

17.0 %

6.

North Carolina

4.2 % 2.

Florida

8.9 %

7.

Indiana

3.9 % 3.

Illinois

5.4 %

8.

Tennessee

3.8 % 4.

Ohio

5.4 %

9.

Virginia

3.4 % 5.

Georgia

4.7 %

10.

California

3.3 %

As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1) $738,670,000 as of June 30, 2022.

(2) $689,364,000 as of June 30, 2021.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio – Continued

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

Total(1) 1.

7-Eleven

138

4.9 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.5 % 3.

Camping World

47

4.1 % 4.

LA Fitness

30

3.5 % 5.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

152

3.3 % 6.

Dave & Buster's

29

3.1 % 7.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

3.0 % 8.

AMC Theatre

20

2.8 % 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

12

2.4 % 10.

Mavis Tire Express Services

133

2.2 % 11.

Sunoco

59

2.2 % 12.

Chuck E. Cheese's

53

2.0 % 13.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

71

1.8 % 14.

Frisch's Restaurants

69

1.8 % 15.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)

59

1.7 % 16.

Life Time Fitness

3

1.5 % 17.

Bob Evans

106

1.4 % 18.

Best Buy

16

1.4 % 19.

Ahern Rentals

39

1.4 % 20.

Pull-A-Part

20

1.3 %

Lease Expirations (2)







% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(3)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(3) 2022

0.5 %

14

232,000

2028

4.7 %

165

1,368,000 2023

2.2 %

102

1,241,000

2029

3.0 %

81

1,025,000 2024

3.2 %

92

1,447,000

2030

3.6 %

107

1,205,000 2025

5.7 %

188

1,992,000

2031

8.2 %

190

2,781,000 2026

5.4 %

216

2,136,000

2032

6.4 %

219

2,151,000 2027

8.7 %

236

3,596,000

Thereafter

48.4 %

1,665

14,352,000

(1)

Based on the annual base rent of $738,670,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of June 30, 2022. (2)

As of June 30, 2022, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.6 years. (3)

Square feet.







National Retail Properties, Inc.

Rent Deferral Lease Amendments

(in thousands)

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding scheduled repayment of the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments executed as of June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):







Deferred





Scheduled Repayment







Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total





Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total



Cumulative

Total

2020



$ 33,594



$ 18,425



$ 52,019





91.7 %



$ 3,239



$ 20



$ 3,259





5.7 %



5.7 %



























































2021





990





3,768





4,758





8.3 %





25,935





5,841





31,776





56.0 %



61.7 %



























































2022 Q1



—





—





—





—







1,780





2,283





4,063





7.2 %



68.9 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







1,729





2,284





4,013





7.1 %



76.0 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







1,201





2,284





3,485





6.1 %



82.1 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







681





2,284





2,965





5.2 %



87.3 %







—





—





—





—







5,391





9,135





14,526





25.6 %



87.3 %



























































2023 Q1



—





—





—





—







9





1,704





1,713





2.9 %



90.2 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







10





543





553





1.0 %



91.2 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







—





543





543





1.0 %



92.2 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







—





544





544





1.0 %



93.2 %







—





—





—





—







19





3,334





3,353





5.9 %



93.2 %



























































2024





—





—





—





—







—





1,932





1,932





3.4 %



96.6 %



























































2025





—





—





—





—







—





1,931





1,931





3.4 %



100.0 %

































































$ 34,584



$ 22,193



$ 56,777











$ 34,584



$ 22,193



$ 56,777















