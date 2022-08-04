Midwest Holding Schedules Conference Call to Review Results from Second Quarter of 2022

Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 16, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to post those results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com  after the close of the financial markets on August 15, 2022.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11308/midwest-holding-inc-reports-second-quarter-2022-results/ . Registrants will receive a confirmation email with dial-in details.

The call may also be accessed via webcast at this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/619100939

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com

About Midwest Holding Inc.

Midwest Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and typically transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.

Contacts

For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com

Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com

Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com

SOURCE Midwest Holding Inc.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midwest-holding-schedules-conference-call-to-review-results-from-second-quarter-of-2022-301600461.html

SOURCE Midwest Holding Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.