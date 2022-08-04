Thinkific Announces Resignation of Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market and sell online learning products, announces today that Lisa Shields, a member of the Board of Directors, has stepped down from the Board, effective August 4th.

Ms. Shields was appointed a Director of Thinkific in July 2020. A highly valued board member, she was a guiding force for Thinkific as it went through the IPO process. In this planned transition, Ms. Shields will be focusing on leading Fi.SPAN, where she serves as Executive Chair.

"On behalf of the Board and the whole team at Thinkific, I would like to thank Lisa for her thoughtful and impactful guidance and stewardship as a member of our board," said Fraser Hall, Chair of Thinkific's Board of Directors. "Since joining the Board, Lisa has provided invaluable insight related to scaling and building successful Software-as-a-Service companies, and most importantly providing us the benefit of her experience and expertise in building out our payments solutions."

Thinkific is committed to delivering strong corporate governance, and will continue to bolster its Board of Directors with members who enhance the already deep skill set represented by the existing Board members.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

