World's Most Successful Bike-a-thon, the Pan-Mass Challenge, Kicks Off 2022 Ride to Raise Record-Breaking $66 Million for Cancer Research

Thousands of Cyclists will Ride Up to 211 Miles across Massachusetts This Weekend

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7, the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) will bring together more than 6,300 registered riders from around the globe for its 43rd ride with the goal of raising a record-breaking $66 million for cancer research and patient care at the world-renowned Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We are excited to bring together our dedicated riders, volunteers, donors and sponsors this weekend for our first traditional PMC since 2019 as we raise the fundraising bar for Dana-Farber once again," said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. "Our PMC community has demonstrated their unwavering commitment to our mission by raising $114 million over the last two years, and we are collectively focused on achieving another record-breaking gift in 2022."

For the 16th consecutive year, the PMC will donate 100% of every rider-raised dollar to Dana-Farber as its largest single contributor, accounting for 55% of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue. If the PMC achieves its goal of raising $66 million this year, it will bring its total contributions to more than $897 million since 1980. Since the start of the global pandemic in early 2020, the PMC has raised more than $114 million for Dana-Farber, making a 42-year contribution to Dana-Farber of $831 million.

"As our largest single contributor, we are incredibly grateful for the PMC and its dedicated community that continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to fundraising for critical cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber," said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dana-Farber. "Cancer doesn't stop for anything, so we are especially inspired by the perseverance the PMC community has continued to show over the last two challenging years."

PMC 2022 includes 16 one and two-day routes ranging from 25 to 211 miles that are designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability. Cyclists from 8 countries and 43 states will participate in this year's ride, many in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer. At the cornerstone of the PMC community are the more than 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered Living Proof® of the PMC's mission. More than 140 Dana-Farber employees are committed to the PMC as riders and volunteers as well, in some cases helping to fund their own cancer research.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bikeathon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event's executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $831 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 55 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue as Dana-Farber's single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC's hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. The PMC is presented by the Red Sox Foundation® and M&T Bank. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

