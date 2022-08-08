InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Elbow Fitting for Plumbing Applications (TRO-637)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Toilet flange installations are often crooked or not flush due to the typical angle of connection. I thought there could be an improved fitting design," said an inventor, from Appin, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the STRAIGHT STACK. My design would create the optimum flush junction connection point."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved fitting to straighten a pipe junction connection for a stack or a flange. In doing so, it offers an alternative to standard plumbing elbows. As a result, it ensures that a perfect true flush pipe junction union is made and it helps to prevent leaks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for plumbers, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-637, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp