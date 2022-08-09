Berkeley Lights Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company outlines near-term strategic plan to generate positive operating cashflow by early 2025

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Delivered total revenue of $19.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 1% compared to the second quarter of 2021

Achieved recurring revenue of $5.9 million , an increase of 50% year over year

Delivered gross margin of 67% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 66% for the second quarter of 2021

Reduced operating costs through a global workforce reduction of approximately 12% in July 2022 and optimized business structure and processes to decrease cash burn to approximately $30 million in 2023

Business update

During the quarter, Berkeley Lights management completed a comprehensive assessment of the business and initiated a near-term strategic plan aligned to five pillars where the Company will:

Generate positive operating cash flow by early 2025;

Prioritize R&D return on investment through increased focus and rigor on development initiatives;

Deliver consistent commercial execution through a new sales structure and enhanced product portfolio and pricing strategy;

Build a world-class leadership team with a proven track record in profitably scaling life sciences tools and services companies; and

Evaluate M&A opportunities that will accelerate profitable growth and leverage our current cost structure.

"In the second quarter, we made meaningful progress to transform Berkeley Lights from a technology platform company into a growing, profitable and sustainable life sciences tools and services company," said Dr. Siddhartha Kadia, chief executive officer of Berkeley Lights. "We are confident and excited about the opportunities ahead for Berkeley Lights and our ability to advance our strategy to create value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results



Three months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 19,150 $ 19,250 Gross profit $ 12,926 $ 12,728 Gross margin % 67 % 66 % Operating expenses $ 38,473 $ 30,577 Loss from operations $ (25,547) $ (17,849) Net loss $ (25,747) $ (18,154) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.38) $ (0.27) Total stock-based compensation $ 6,565 $ 5,629

2022 Guidance Outlook

Berkeley Lights now expects full-year 2022 revenue to be approximately in line with full-year 2021 revenue as the Company works to realign the business around its new strategic objectives.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Berkeley Lights will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.berkeleylights.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect® chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights' Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are: FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenue:













Product revenue $ 9,468

$ 13,021

$ 19,242

$ 26,554 Service revenue 9,682

6,229

20,114

11,324 Total revenue 19,150

19,250

39,356

37,878 Cost of sales:













Product cost of sales 2,614

3,332

5,309

7,035 Service cost of sales 3,610

3,190

7,294

5,664 Total cost of sales 6,224

6,522

12,603

12,699 Gross profit 12,926

12,728

26,753

25,179 Operating expenses:













Research and development 18,178

13,535

35,751

26,562 General and administrative 13,024

11,725

24,740

20,692 Sales and marketing 7,271

5,317

13,082

10,923 Total operating expenses 38,473

30,577

73,573

58,177 Loss from operations (25,547)

(17,849)

(46,820)

(32,998) Other income (expense):













Interest expense (227)

(356)

(451)

(710) Interest income 53

43

87

109 Other income (expense), net (22)

34

35

53 Loss before income taxes (25,743)

(18,128)

(47,149)

(33,546) Provision for income taxes 4

26

24

43 Net loss $ (25,747)

$ (18,154)

$ (47,173)

$ (33,589)















Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.38)

$ (0.27)

$ (0.70)

$ (0.51) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 67,985,664

66,790,755

67,842,372

66,029,307

Berkeley Lights, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

Assets June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

(unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,024

$ 178,096 Short-term marketable securities 9,361

— Trade accounts receivable 13,815

25,942 Inventory 15,664

14,547 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,606

11,985 Total current assets 192,470

230,570 Restricted cash —

270 Property and equipment, net 29,317

27,992 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,522

26,060 Other assets 2,397

2,361 Total assets $ 248,706

$ 287,253 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable $ 8,499

$ 8,198 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,945

12,425 Deferred revenue 8,694

12,128 Total current liabilities 29,138

32,751 Notes payable 19,794

19,762 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,221

2,187 Lease liability, long-term 24,137

24,337 Total liabilities 74,290

79,037 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 485,212

471,820 Accumulated deficit (310,781)

(263,608) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19)

— Total stockholders' equity 174,416

208,216 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 248,706

$ 287,253

