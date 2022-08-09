ENOB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 26, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Enochian BioSciences, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Enochian BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: January 17, 2018 to June 27, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2022
Learn more about your recoverable losses in ENOB:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/enochian-biosciences-inc-loss-submission-form?id=30651&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Enochian BioSciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's co-founder and inventor Serhat Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu's purported contributions to the Company lacked a reasonable basis; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company had overstated its commercial prospects; (6) Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Enochian you have until September 26, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Enochian securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the ENOB lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/enochian-biosciences-inc-loss-submission-form?id=30651&from=4.

