Foxy AI Announces Specialized Property Intelligence Tools for Municipal Tax Appraisers to Increase Appraisal Accuracy and Decrease Man-Hours

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxyAI , a B2B PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, today announced the launch of its Specialized Property Intelligence Tools for Municipal Tax Appraisers . FoxyAI's tools help municipalities and tax assessing entities to automate property quality classifications, generate efficiencies, reduce cost, and improve quality assurance.

In its latest use case, FoxyAI teamed up with the Williamson County, TX ("Wilco"), Central Appraisal District to help this District automate the reviewing, grading, and recording of its entire county's residential property to reassess taxes. Using existing photos of homes labeled with the "Quality Class" assigned by Wilco County assessors, Wilco's Central Appraisal office used the "FoxyAI Quality Score" model to verify the accuracy of assessor-scored quality classes on photos of over 160,000 parcels in the county.

On employing the FoxyAI tools, Alvin Lankford, Chief Appraiser, Williamson Central Appraisal District, said, "The use of FoxyAI made reviewing large groups of properties faster, avoided over $900,000 in expense, and saved over 36,000 hours of physical driving and review time. And, FoxyAI's Models have allowed us to provide a more equitable and fair roll."

By analyzing and extracting data from existing images of properties, FoxyAI enables government entities and affiliated agencies to drive efficiency and accuracy across valuations, risk, underwriting, and revenue collection activities. FoxyAI excels in its ability to allow government agencies and affiliated agencies to enhance their processes and proprietary scoring methodologies by using FoxyAI's industry-leading computer vision models supercharging a tax assessment team's efforts.

"We are proud of our work with tax assessors and are excited to launch our specialized property intelligence tools to help even more of these crucial professionals," said Vin Vomero, co-founder and CEO of FoxyAI. "In many states, property taxes provide the largest source of money for local schools, streets, roads, police, fire protection, and many other services. It's imperative that assessors are supported and empowered with the right technology to take on this vital task."

About FoxyAI

Founded in 2018, FoxyAI is a leading B2B proptech in real estate visualization and property intelligence. The company utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into actionable data. FoxyAI's suite of Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and more. For more information on FoxyAI, visit https://foxyai.com/.

