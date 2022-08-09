SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Hyzon Motors Inc. - HYZN

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYZN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Hyzon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 4, 2022, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Hyzon disclosed, among other items, that the Company's board had appointed a committee of independent directors to investigate issues regarding revenue recognition timing and internal controls/procedures, which were primarily related to its China operations, as a result of which the Company would be unable to timely file its quarterly report for the second quarter of 2022.

On this news, Hyzon's stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 38.08%, to close at $2.78 per share on August 5, 2022.

