DecisionPoint Systems to Present at Sidoti August Virtual MicroCap Conference

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced Steve Smith, CEO, will be presenting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 17, 2022

(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_svAGY2VDRaqf35zYSdKwoA

1:1 Meetings: Wednesday and Thursday, August 17 and 18, 2022

Please sign up for one-on-ones through the Sidoti conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.