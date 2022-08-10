FLOTEK ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced second quarter results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
"I'm pleased to report our second quarter 2022 results in which revenue of $29.4MM increased 2.3x compared to the first quarter 2022 and 3.2x compared to the second quarter of 2021. Our Supply Agreement with ProFrac was effective as of April 1st, spans 10 years, and covers an equivalent volume of our full suite of downhole chemistries to serve 30 of their frac fleets or 70% of their total frac fleet, whichever is greater. While we are still in the early days of the contract, serving an average of 8 fleets in Q2, we remain confident in our ramp up to the full contract scope over the coming quarters. We also have no reason to expect that our relationship is bounded by the 30 fleet or 70% numbers. As we continue to provide exemplary service, ProFrac has the incentive to maximize chemical deliveries from Flotek due to the structure of our arrangement. ProFrac recently announced the acquisition of US Well Services which is expected to close in Q4. As a result, they expect to be operating 44 active frac fleets by the end of 2022. While 70% of 44 is a bit less than 31, we fully expect that we will win more of that business as we scale up" said John W. Gibson, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
"While we are proud of our ability to increase volume and revenue thus far, and are confident that we have the capability to fulfill future demand, we recognize that the glide path to positive Adjusted EBITDA hinges on future margins. We further recognize that this was only the first quarter of the ProFrac contract, and economies of scale and operating leverage should drive better margins as we continue to grow. In addition to the challenge any company would face evolving to growth at this pace, we were confronted with a difficult freight & logistics environment which our team is working hard to neutralize. In summary, we remain committed to achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA margins and continue to be optimistic about the future and expect improving financial performance throughout the year."
- Total Revenues: Flotek generated second quarter 2022 consolidated revenue of $29.4 million, up 128% from $12.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, driven by increased activity with ProFrac and continued growth in deliveries to transactional Chemistry Technologies customers.
- Net Income and EPS: The Company recorded net income of $6.2 million, or $0.08 per basic and $(0.05) diluted share, in the second quarter 2022 compared to a net loss of $10.7 million, or $0.15 per basic/diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. The sequential improvement is primarily due to the change in fair value of contingent convertible notes payable of $17.2 million.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2022 was negative $7.2 million, a 33% decline compared to negative $5.4 million in the first quarter 2022.
- In the first quarter 2022, the Company entered into a long-term supply agreement with ProFrac Services, LLC (ProFrac), to provide full downhole chemistry solutions for the greater of 33% of ProFrac's crews or 10 crews minimum for three years. In the second quarter, the Company entered into an amended agreement with ProFrac to expand the Agreement to a term of 10 years and 70% of ProFrac's frac fleet or 30 hydraulic fracturing fleets, whichever is greater. The expansion was overwhelmingly approved by shareholders on May 9, 2022. Combined, the contracts are expected to exceed $2 billion in revenue over the next decade. Additional details can be found in the Company's SEC and 10-Q filings.
- As of June 30, 2022, the Company reported cash and equivalents of $33.1 million compared to $24.9 million at the end of the first quarter 2022, benefitted by the Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) transactions with ProFrac, which were disclosed previously.
- On June 17, 2022, Flotek entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with ProFrac. Pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement, the Company will receive $19,500,000 in cash and ProFrac will receive pre-funded warrants permitting ProFrac to purchase 13,104,839 shares of common stock of the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.0001 per share, representing a 20% premium to the 30-day volume average price of the Company's common stock at the close of business on the day prior to the date of the Securities Purchase Agreement. ProFrac may not receive any voting or consent rights in respect of the Prefunded Warrants or the underlying shares unless and until the Company has obtained approval from a majority of its shareholders excluding ProFrac and its affiliates, and ProFrac has paid an additional $4,500,000 to the Company.
- On April 18, 2022, the Company closed on a contract to sell the Waller, TX facility for $4.3 million. The proceeds are included in our second quarter 2022 results. In addition, the Company is currently entertaining an offer to sell the Monahans,TX facility and we expect to be able to close that sale in the coming quarters. The Monahans facility remained classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2022.
Flotek Industries, Inc. creates solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land and people. A technology-driven, specialty green chemistry and data company, Flotek helps customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets improve their Environmental, Social, and Governance performance. Flotek's Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets high-quality cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing products for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use. Additionally, Flotek empowers the energy industry to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon streams and improve return on invested capital through its real-time data platforms and green chemistry technologies. Flotek serves downstream, midstream, and upstream customers, both domestic and international. Flotek is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.
FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
3/31/2022
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Revenue:
Revenue from external customers
$ 12,824
$ 9,165
$ 10,382
$ 23,206
$ 20,935
Revenue from related party
16,549
—
2,497
19,046
—
Total revenues
29,373
9,165
12,879
42,252
20,935
Cost of goods sold
31,678
10,775
13,358
45,036
22,853
Gross loss
(2,305)
(1,610)
(479)
(2,784)
(1,918)
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative
7,431
4,203
4,879
12,310
10,287
Depreciation and amortization
182
253
195
377
560
Research and development
1,115
1,466
1,415
2,530
3,008
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(1,914)
(71)
8
(1,906)
(69)
Gain on lease termination
—
—
(584)
(584)
—
Change in fair value of contract consideration
(17,158)
—
3,892
(13,266)
—
Total operating costs and expenses
(10,344)
5,851
9,805
(539)
13,786
Income (loss) from operations
8,039
(7,461)
(10,284)
(2,245)
(15,704)
Other income (expense):
Paycheck protection plan loan forgiveness
—
881
—
—
881
Interest expense
(1,597)
(17)
(668)
(2,265)
(35)
Other income (expense) , net
(104)
72
224
120
39
Total other income (expense), net
(1,701)
936
(444)
(2,145)
885
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,338
(6,525)
(10,728)
(4,390)
(14,819)
Income tax expense
(98)
(21)
4
(94)
(27)
Net Income (loss)
$ 6,240
$ (6,546)
(10,724)
(4,484)
(14,846)
Income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$ 0.08
$ (0.09)
$ (0.15)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.22)
Diluted
$ (0.05)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.15)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.22)
Weighted average common shares:
Weighted average common shares used in
74,861
69,531
73,858
73,476
69,001
Weighted average common shares used in
124,335
69,531
73,858
107,086
69,001
FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 33,084
$ 11,534
Restricted cash
40
1,790
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $514
11,320
13,297
Accounts receivable, related party
12,030
—
Inventories, net
13,249
9,454
Other current assets
4,000
3,762
Current contract asset
6,260
—
Assets held for sale
535
2,762
Total current assets
80,518
42,599
Property and equipment, net
4,819
5,296
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,771
2,041
Deferred tax assets, net
283
279
Other long-term assets
17
29
Long term contract assets
76,063
—
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 163,471
$ 50,244
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
19,771
7,616
Accrued liabilities
7,115
8,996
Income taxes payable
103
4
Interest payable
106
82
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
636
602
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
34
41
Current portion of long-term debt
1,690
1,436
Convertible notes payable
18,323
—
Contract consideration convertible notes payable
67,220
—
Total current liabilities
114,998
18,777
Deferred revenue, long-term
84
91
Long-term operating lease liabilities
6,695
7,779
Long-term finance lease liabilities
38
53
Long-term debt
3,098
3,352
TOTAL LIABILITIES
124,913
30,052
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 140,000,000 shares authorized;
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
386,310
363,417
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
176
81
Accumulated deficit
(313,698)
(309,214)
Treasury stock, at cost; 6,022,634 and 5,580,920 shares at June 30,
(34,238)
(34,100)
Total stockholders' equity
38,558
20,192
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 163,471
$ 50,244
FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (4,484)
$ (14,846)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(134)
(302)
Change in fair value of contract consideration convertible notes payable
(13,266)
—
Amortization of convertible note issuance costs
414
—
PIK interest expense
1,819
—
Amortization of contract assets
737
Depreciation and amortization
377
560
Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries
87
(1)
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
769
580
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(1,906)
(69)
Gain on lease termination
(584)
—
Non-cash lease expense
112
163
Stock compensation expense
1,591
1,750
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
(5)
10
Paycheck protection plan loan forgiveness
—
(881)
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(10,141)
1,995
Inventories
(4,521)
(222)
Income taxes receivable
7
207
Other current assets
(244)
(672)
Contract assets, net
(3,600)
—
Other long-term assets
12
541
Accounts payable
12,154
801
Accrued liabilities
(2,924)
(1,048)
Operating lease liabilities
(308)
—
Income taxes payable
99
168
Interest payable
24
24
Net cash used in operating activities
(23,915)
(11,242)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(5)
(31)
Proceeds from sale of assets
4,194
74
Net cash provided by investing activities
4,189
43
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
21,150
—
Payment of issuance costs of convertible notes
(1,084)
—
Proceeds from issuance of warrants
19,500
—
Payments to tax authorities for shares withheld from employees
(138)
(78)
Proceeds from issuance of stock
24
—
Purchase from sale of common stock
—
(166)
Payments for finance leases
(21)
(29)
Net cash provided by (used in) provided by financing activities
39,431
(273)
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
95
(31)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
19,800
(11,503)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
11,534
38,660
Restricted cash at the beginning of period
1,790
664
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
13,324
39,324
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
33,084
27,781
Restricted cash at the end of period
40
40
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 33,124
$ 27,821
FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
3/31/2022
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Net income (loss)
$ 6,240
$ (6,546)
$ (10,724)
$ (4,483)
$ (14,846)
Interest expense
1,597
17
668
2,265
35
Interest income
—
(3)
—
—
(8)
Income tax (benefit) expense
98
21
(4)
94
27
Depreciation and amortization
182
253
195
377
560
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
8,117
(6,258)
(9,865)
(1,747)
(14,232)
Stock compensation expense
852
969
739
1,591
1,707
Severance and retirement
610
946
(4)
606
979
M&A transaction costs
(228)
100
94
(133)
(57)
Inventory step-up
—
32
—
—
80
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
(1,914)
(71)
8
(1,906)
(69)
Gain on lease termination
—
—
(584)
(584)
—
Contract consideration convertible notes payable
(17,158)
—
3,892
(13,266)
—
Amortization of contract assets
737
—
—
—
737
PPP loan forgiveness
—
(881)
—
—
(881)
Employee retention credit
—
(1,923)
—
—
(1,923)
Non-Recurring professional fees
1,742
447
274
2,017
594
Discontinued Legal Fees
—
(59)
—
—
459
Winter storm (natural disaster)
—
—
—
—
199
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ (7,242)
$ (6,698)
$ (5,446)
$ (13,422)
$ (12,407)
(1) Management believes that adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the three months ended March 31, 2022, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views the expenses noted above to be outside of the Company's normal operating results. Management analyses operating results without the impact of the above items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and cash flow from continuing operations, and to establish operational goals.
