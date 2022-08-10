Think Research Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company") a healthcare technology company focused on transforming healthcare through knowledge-based digital health software solutions today announced the results of its August 2, 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders.

The Company is pleased to announce the following 7 directors have been re-elected to Think's Board of Directors: Sachin Aggarwal, Cindy Gray, Eric Hoskins, Barry Reiter, Abe Schwartz, Kirstine Stewart and Richard Wells.

At the Meeting, Think's shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Think's auditor.

Think's shareholders ratified and approved the amendment of the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan (the "Plan") as described in Think's management information circular dated June 22, 2022. The Plan is a rolling 10% plan, which as of August 2, 2022 has a total of 6,022,128 issuable under the Plan, of which 4,707,091 are subject to existing awards under the Plan. Final acceptance of the Plan by the TSX Venture Exchange is pending.

About Think Research

Think is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Think Research Corporation