UMF Corporation Introduces Sticky Particle Roller for Hospitality

Innovative product designed as final step to ensure a spotless guest environment

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF Corporation today introduced the PerfectCLEAN Sticky Particle Roller, which helps ensure every surface in the hotel guest room is spotless. The Sticky Particle Roller was developed as the last step for guest room attendants (GRAs) to use throughout the guest room, and is perfect for picking up hard-to-see particles such as hair, lint, crumbs, and more. It is available now.

"Already of utmost importance, hotel guest expectations for cleanliness and infection prevention have skyrocketed over the past few years due to COVID," said UMF Corporation CEO George Clarke. "We developed the ergonomic, free-standing Sticky Particle Roller handle with wings as a result of input from GRAs across numerous hotel brands. GRAs can leverage the Sticky Particle Roller to meet the increasingly high hygiene expectations ushered in by the pandemic."

According to the 2022 State of the Hotel Industry Report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) and Accenture, new travelers place a premium on safe and sanitary environments. The Sticky Particle Roller eliminates two of the five "deadly sins" in hotel housekeeping: hair in the bed and hair in the bathroom. Designed for final touch ups throughout the guest room, its key attributes follow:

Ideal for tile floors, duvet covers, upholstery, carpeting, and more

Free standing – flip-up wings protect the roller

Ergonomic, telescopic, lightweight handle ensures ease of use

Telescopic handle measures 37.25"– 54.5"

Each roll includes 90 – 9.5" easy peel perforated sheets

Refills come in ten 2-roll packs per case

"GRAs work tirelessly to ensure guest safety and satisfaction," added Clarke. "Cleanliness inspires guest loyalty."

View the Sticky Particle Roller in action here.

About UMF Corporation

UMF Corporation is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, new antimicrobial technologies have been merged with innovative product designs that are redefining the future of clean®. LinkedIn.

