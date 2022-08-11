Hazelden Betty Ford Taps Oracle Cerner and Xealth to Simplify Access to Addiction Treatment and Recovery Content

New tech helps leading addiction and mental healthcare provider get patients the resources they need throughout the healing and recovery process

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is simplifying the distribution of addiction treatment and recovery support content with the Oracle Cerner electronic health record (EHR) and Xealth's digital therapeutic distribution platform. The new system makes it easier for Hazelden Betty Ford clinicians to personalize care for their patients by assigning them digital content, including therapeutic education, exercises, and workshops, accessible via the EHR's patient portal. The new central repository for patients will be accessible during in-person or online treatment and at later touchpoints throughout their long-term recovery process.

Oracle Cerner (PRNewswire)

Hazelden Betty Ford, a longtime Oracle Cerner client, is the nation's largest nonprofit system of addiction treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services.

"We are committed to personalized care and empowering our patients with accessible, relevant resources at every stage of recovery," said Deb Bauman, chief information officer and vice president of technology services at Hazelden Betty Ford, "Digital health content is a critical component of our care and support, and our collaboration with Oracle Cerner and Xealth is helping us get the right content to the right patients at the right time."

In December 2020, Oracle Cerner and Xealth began working together to help health care providers better leverage online content to serve their patients. Caregivers at Hazelden Betty Ford will now have the ability to assign therapeutic content from within their EHR workflow in response to individual patient situations and in anticipation of individual patient needs. In addition, care teams will gain insights into how patients are engaging with the content and how well each is performing via analytics organized in an intuitive dashboard and custom reporting. They can also edit existing content and launch new content as needed.

"Digital health is proving to reshape patient care and helps enable caregivers to create more engaging and effective patient experiences," said Bob Kopanic, Oracle Cerner senior vice president of North American client relationships. "This integration makes it easier for clinical staff to do their most important work - caring for their patients. We're pleased to help make it easier for Hazelden Betty Ford caregivers to meet patients where they are with digital health content that is easy to access and consume when and where they'd like to."

"Hazelden Betty Ford is a world-renowned force of healing and hope for individuals and families affected by the complex challenges of addiction and mental health concerns," said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. "We welcome the opportunity to help deepen the connection between patients and care teams by simplifying the process of bringing digital resources to people when and how they need them, getting more patients engaged and enabling more personalized, meaningful care."

A client since 2015, Hazelden Betty Ford uses a variety of Oracle Cerner technology to enhance the clinician and patient experience.

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in its services and throughout the organization, which also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter.

About Oracle Cerner

Oracle Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Oracle Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial, and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, Oracle Cerner Perspectives, connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or join the discussion on Oracle Cerner's podcast Perspectives on Health & Tech.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients direct from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient's email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network. For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle Cerner