Session will showcase the rapidly growing use and groundbreaking impact of clinical genomics in oncology

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced that it will feature Dr. Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society, at its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum (IGF) on October 1. Dr. Knudsen will participate in an on-stage conversation with Dr. Phil Febbo, Illumina's Chief Medical Officer, about the landscape of cancer treatment and research, including what is currently being done to support the prevention, detection, and treatment of cancer.

Illumina Genomics Forum to Feature American Cancer Society CEO Karen Knudsen on the Future of Cancer Genomics (PRNewswire)

During the discussion, Dr. Knudsen will share her experience with the rapidly growing and groundbreaking use of clinical genomics in oncology, including what gaps still need to be addressed. She will also share her thoughts on the critical role of the public and private sector in advocating for the use of clinical genomics in oncology.

"Dr. Knudsen and the American Cancer Society are incredible advocates for cancer patients and their loved ones," said Dr. Phil Febbo. "As genomics continues to revolutionize how we detect, diagnose, and treat cancer, it will be fabulous to talk to Dr. Knudsen about how cancer genomics can best improve patient outcomes."

Illumina previously announced that former U.S. President Barack Obama will headline the inaugural forum in a fireside chat on the evening of Wednesday, September 28. Twelve years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Obama will discuss the continued need for equity, accessibility, and smarter healthcare to improve the human condition. Additionally, on September 30, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will deliver a keynote address on the remarkable potential of genomics to change the trajectory of global health.

Other IGF key themes include:

How genomic technology is driving more informed, proactive, and personalized patient diagnosis and treatment in clinics

Ways in which whole-genome sequencing is revolutionizing patient care

The role of genomics in supporting healthcare's quadruple aim to improve population health, reduce costs, enhance the patient experience, and improve provider satisfaction

IGF will take place in San Diego from September 28 through October 1. For more information and to register for the conference, go to illuminagenomicsforum.com.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

858.291.6421

IR@illumina.com

Media:

Adi Raval

US: 202.629.8172

PR@illumina.com

Illumina, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Illumina, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.