Media Alert: Supermicro's 3rd Annual Open Storage Summit

Supermicro Brings Together Kioxia, Solidigm, Broadcom, and Other Leading Industry Experts to Discuss the Latest in Storage Technologies and Innovative Solutions for a Wide Range of Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 17 through September 7, 2022, the 3rd Annual Supermicro Open Storage Summit will be open for audiences to engage in one of the industry's leading online storage conferences. The event brings together server storage technology and data center application professionals to discuss the disruptive new technologies shaping the future of the enterprise, data center, and hybrid cloud storage. This year's summit, entitled: Innovations in Storage Performance, with partners including industry pioneers AMD, Broadcom, Intel, Kioxia, Nutanix, NVIDIA, OSNexus, Qumulo, and Solidigm, who will share their visions for the future of storage and also discuss how new technologies are bringing fresh opportunities and challenges to the storage world.

What: Supermicro 3rd Annual Open Storage Summit 2022

Where: Virtual

When: August 17 to September 7, 2022

Storage Summit Keynote Roundtable – Storage Hardware Innovation – Driving the Way We Store Data. Participants: Supermicro, Kioxia, Solidigm, Broadcom

August 17, 2022 - North America /EMEA –10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST

August 18, 2022 - Asia-Pacific - 10:00 AM GMT+8

Storage for a Digital Workspace World. Participants: Supermicro, Nutanix

August 23, 2022 - North America /EMEA –10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST

August 24, 2022 - Asia-Pacific – 10:00 AM GMT+8

Storage Intelligence for Data Growth: Collaborating on Hardware and Software for a more Flexible SDS. Participants: Supermicro, Qumulo, AMD

August 25, 2022 - North America /EMEA –10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST

August 26, 2022 - Asia-Pacific –10:00 AM GMT+8

The Unstoppable Rise of Disaggregated Storage Solutions. Participant: Supermicro

August 30, 2022 - North America /EMEA –10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST

August 31, 2022 - Asia-Pacific –10:00 AM GMT+8

Feeding the Data-Hungry GPU Beast. Participants: Supermicro and NVIDIA

September 1, 2022 - North America /EMEA –10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST

September 2, 2022 - Asia-Pacific – 10:00 AM GMT+8

Orchestrating Open-Source Storage Solution for More Efficient IT. Participants: Supermicro, OSNexus

September 7, 2022 - North America /EMEA –10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST

September 8, 2022 - Asia-Pacific –10:00 AM GMT+8

Registration is available, and additional information is located at https://whitepapers.theregister.com/summit/supermicro_open_storage_summit_2022?td=mediaalert

All sessions and information will remain available online for one year.

About Supermicro

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

