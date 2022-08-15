Safe2Core Posts New Blog about the Importance of Working with an Experienced Private Utility Locator

Safe2Core Uses the Latest Ground Penetrating Radar Technology Along with GPS and WiFi to Quickly, Accurately and Reliably Locate Underground Utilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe2Core is pleased to announce that they have posted a new blog that discusses a very important topic: why experience matters when choosing a private utility locator.

To read the new blog in its entirety and learn more about the services that Safe2Core offers, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/experience-matters-when-choosing-a-private-utility-locator/ .

As the blog noted, the highly trained, experienced and skilled technicians from Safe2Core know first hand how important it is to accurately locate subsurface utilities. Doing so will not only help to keep a project on track, but can also help avoid injuries and even deaths on the site.

This is why the team from Safe2Core uses the latest ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology with GPS and WiFi to quickly, accurately, and reliably locate underground utilities and other specialized locating and concrete scanning services; so their clients and their crews will know what's beneath the surface and can plan their work more efficiently.

"We're proud to be the premier service for radio detection and marking underground utilities, so you don't have to worry about whether digging in a certain spot will result in knocking out the lights and computer monitors in the surrounding neighborhood or cause a diesel or high-pressure gas leak from a gas line strike–just to name a couple of problems that could arise from not properly locating underground utilities," the blog noted, adding that Safe2Core is able to locate subsurface utilities including:

Cable, line, and pipe locators for gas, electric, fiber optic, water and other utilities

Subsurface structures

Abandoned ducts, mains and tanks

Safe2Core's proven ability to locate underground utilities accurately, efficiently and for a budget-friendly price has made them a preferred vendor for a number of construction companies.

About Safe2Core:

Safe2Core personnel have more than 45 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/ .

