For the 4th Year in a Row, Keystone Perfusion Services Ranks on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Keystone Perfusion Services is No. 1,541 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This is the fourth year in a row that Keystone Perfusion ranked on the Inc. 5000 list, making it one of only a fraction of companies that have made the list more than once. Keystone Perfusion previously ranked at 1,090 in 2019, 1,381 in 2020, and 1,180 in 2021. During this four-year span, the company's revenue has increased 553 percent.

"We're incredibly proud to make the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row, and we're equally proud of the culture that we've built at Keystone Perfusion," said CEO and founder Louis Verdetto. "Each team member is dedicated not only to the success of the company but to one another. The hospitals and health systems we serve have come to expect the highest quality of services and specialists from Keystone Perfusion."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

In addition to providing perfusionist services at hospitals that perform cardiac surgery, Keystone Perfusion also provides ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation)—a critical care treatment that saved the lives of countless COVID-19 patients suffering from acute respiratory distress during the pandemic.

Keystone Perfusion also employs autotransfusionists that salvage patients' blood during procedures instead of relying on blood bank donations, including emergency care situations. Within the last year, the Company began a partnership with the air-ambulance company REVA to provide critical care at the point of emergency and is now expanding into supplying hospitals with physician assistants and CVOR nurses.

Keystone Perfusion Services is a Nationwide key supplier of Cardiovascular Perfusionist staffing. Perfusionists are vital members of the cardiovascular surgical team because they are responsible for running the heart-lung (cardiopulmonary bypass) machine. The heart-lung machine diverts blood away from the heart and lungs, adds oxygen to the blood, then returns the blood to the body—all without the blood having to go through the heart. During cardiac surgery, perfusionists use the heart-lung machine to maintain blood flow to the body's tissues and regulate levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood while the cardiac surgeon performs surgery on the heart.

