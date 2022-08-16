Juice Americas' J+ BOOSTER 2 Named 2022 Green Good Design Award Winner

Portable 2-in-1 Wall Charger Recognized for Sustainable Design Form and Function as it Enables Users to Recharge their Electric Vehicle Anywhere

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Americas Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Swiss-based Juice Technology AG – the market leader in portable chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that its J+ BOOSTER 2 has received a 2022 Green Good Design® award, in the Green Product category, from the European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design. The award, in its 14th year, identifies and emphasizes the world's most important examples of sustainable and ecological design.

The J+ BOOSTER 2 portable 2-in-1 wall charger enables EV owners to take their charger on the road to charge their EV from any conventional power socket outlet. As a charging station, the J+ BOOSTER 2 is exposed to a wide variety of environmental influences and charging situations. The design must therefore not only look good, but also be correspondingly functional. Thanks to the cylindrical housing, for example, emerging pressure is evenly distributed, which in turn makes the device safe to drive over with a wheel load of up to three tons. The unique design provides automatic power detection, always adjusting automatically to the optimum charging power, and ruling out any risk of overloading the power socket capacity.

"Architects and designers in the automotive industry put a lot of thought into how objects should look so they are not only practical, but also offer appealing aesthetics," said Michael Boehm, General Manager, Juice Americas. "At Juice Americas, we don't think the aesthetic design should stop there. As a 2-in-1 charging station, J+ BOOSTER 2 combines both form and function for a wall and portable charger that has a pleasing design as well as exceptional capability while enabling sustainable use, anywhere users want to travel. We are honored to have the J+ BOOSTER 2 design recognized by the Green Good Design program."

The original Good Design program, founded in Chicago in 1950, remains the oldest and most important design awards program worldwide. For the 2022 program, the Green Good Design awards program received hundreds of submissions from around the world. Members of the European Center's International Advisory Committee—worldwide leaders in the design industry— served as the jury and selected over 160 new products, programs, people, environmental planning, and architecture as outstanding examples of Green Design from 30 nations.

About J+

J+ is a brand of Juice Americas Inc. headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and part of the Juice Group, the globally active Swiss producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). J+ is actively marketed in North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It has entered the North American market with a version of the JUICE BOOSTER 2, the most popular portable EV charger in Europe, which has been specially developed for this region as the J+ BOOSTER 2. For more information, visit: https://www.jplus.world/.

About Juice Technology

Juice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large fast chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, its products and solutions, go to www.juice-world.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

