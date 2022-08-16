Neptune Flood Ranks No. 205 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-year Revenue Growth of 2,587% Percent, Neptune Flood Receives Ranking No. 205 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Neptune Flood, the first AI-driven flood insurance company to provide fast, easy, and better flood insurance, ranks No. 205 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"I'm extremely proud of the Neptune team for all we have accomplished and to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said CEO Trevor Burgess. "We are the largest private flood insurance company in the United States with over 125,000 clients, providing the alternative to the federal government's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Insurance agents across the country count on Neptune and our technology to help quickly and easily insure their clients against the risk of flooding."

Neptune marks CEO Trevor Burgess's second company to rank on the Inc. 5000. His prior entrepreneurial venture, C1 Bank, appeared on the list in 2012 and 2014.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Neptune Flood

Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States and is the alternative to the NFIP. We were founded to change the way consumers and businesses think about and buy flood, and now, parametric earthquake insurance. Neptune uses AI-driven technology to make it fast and easy for consumers to buy, and agents to sell, insurance.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021 (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

