Fidelis Care Celebrates National Health Center Week

Statewide health plan recognizes important role health centers play in health equity

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Health Center Week observed recently, Fidelis Care, a New York State health plan with more than 2.5 million members, proudly recognized Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the vital work they do throughout the year. National Health Center Week is an annual celebration to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of FQHCs, which are dedicated to promoting health equity, improving health outcomes, and supporting vulnerable populations in underserved communities.

Fidelis Care Earns NCQA Health Plan Accreditation (PRNewsfoto/Fidelis Care) (PRNewswire)

As the largest Medicaid Managed Care plan in the state, Fidelis Care serves more than 1.7 million Medicaid members, with a significant population receiving services from local health centers.

"Federally Qualified Health Centers provide preventive and primary care to thousands of New Yorkers in underserved communities, and are central to advancing the Fidelis Care mission of transforming the health of the community one person at a time," said Chief Medical Officer Vincent Marchello, MD. "Health centers are on the front lines of the health care system and play an important role in addressing issues related to the social determinants of health such as food insecurity and housing instability. We are grateful for their partnership and the outstanding commitment of each health center's providers and staff."

Fidelis Care's provider network includes more than 75 Federally Qualified Health Centers. Here are just a few highlights of Fidelis Care's ongoing partnership with local health centers:

Charles B. Wang Community Health Center provides high-quality, affordable primary care services to all at five convenient locations in Lower Manhattan and Queens regardless of their ability to pay, the language they speak, or their immigration history. Fidelis Care and CBWCHC partner together on community events to educate new immigrants about the importance of preventative and routine health care.

Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc.: CHCB operates patient centers across Western New York in Erie and Niagara counties, in addition to a Mobile Healthcare Unit. Fidelis Care has partnered with Community Health Center of Buffalo on many community events, promoting wellness and addressing health disparities.

RefuahHealth has been a community cornerstone for 29 years, providing comprehensive medical, dental, and mental health care to residents of the lower Hudson Valley. Fidelis Care partners with RefuahHealth on an ongoing basis to narrow health disparities and reduce social, economic, and cultural barriers to care.

Ryan Health: The staff of Ryan Health work tirelessly to deliver exceptional primary care and specialty services to vulnerable New Yorkers, helping them to be healthy while improving the wellbeing of whole communities. Fidelis Care works with Ryan Health on key community events, including honoring the vital role of health care professionals.

Added Ryan Health President and CEO Brian McIndoe, MPH: "We are grateful to Fidelis Care for their collaboration and support to further the mission of both organizations to ensure access to high-quality healthcare for those who need it the most."

Fidelis Care is a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a proud sponsor of National Health Center Week. For more information click here.

About Fidelis Care Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.5 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care , on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Contact: mediainquiries@fideliscare.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fidelis Care