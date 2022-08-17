HBT Labs, Inc. to Join American Regent, Inc.

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens American Regent's Pipeline and Expansion in the U.S.

SHIRLEY, N.Y. , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Regent, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of pharmaceuticals for human and veterinary use with manufacturing sites in New York and Ohio, today announced it acquired HBT Labs, Inc. based in California. HBT Labs has a pipeline of generic and 505(b)(2) pharmaceutical products that target various treatment indications including cancer and Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders.

"Our acquisition of HBT Labs supports our growing product portfolio, efforts to expand into the oncology market, and dedication to better meeting the needs of providers and patients," said Paul Diolosa, President and CEO of American Regent. "HBT's proprietary processes and technologies to produce complex drugs will enable us to achieve our business objectives of applying innovative thinking to respond to customer needs. We look forward to working with the management team and respected staff of HBT, who are leaders in highly specialized drugs and delivery systems."

With the acquisition, American Regent will support the existing commercialization of HBT's authorized generic that is managed through a partner, in addition to supporting the launch of HBT's FDA approved 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) providing for the use of Paclitaxel Protein-Bound Particles for Injectable Suspension (Albumin-Bound), lyophilized powder for reconstitution, 100 mg/vial.

HBT Labs, Inc. will function as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Regent, Inc., and will continue research and development and commercial operations in Brea, California.

American Regent financed the transaction with existing cash on hand.

About American Regent, Inc.

American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, is a leading injectable manufacturer. For over 50 years, American Regent has been developing, manufacturing, and supplying quality generic and branded injectables for healthcare providers. For nearly 20 years, we have been a leader in IV iron therapy.

American Regent is committed to U.S.-based manufacturing. To that end, over the last several years, we have made significant investments in expanding and modernizing our manufacturing facilities in Ohio and New York. This expansion will nearly double our capacity and allow us to better serve our customers now and in the future.

Speed counts. Flexibility matters. Reliability and quality are paramount. Because patients should never have to wait for the medications they need.

For more information, please visit www.americanregent.com.

