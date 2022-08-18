Avanta Residential Names Peter Spier President

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanta Residential announced today that Peter Spier has been promoted to President of the company. In his role, Peter is responsible for oversight of Avanta's investment and development strategy, deal-sourcing, capital market activities, and operations.

Mr. Spier previously served as Managing Director of Avanta and Senior Vice President of Hunt Companies, Inc. He has 20 years of experience developing, operating, and financing multiple types of real estate, with deep knowledge of multifamily assets. Mr. Spier's tenure includes the asset management of a national portfolio of 2,700 affordable housing units, the development of a high-rise office building, and multiple market-rate multifamily projects.

"We are pleased to have someone with Peter's experience and knowledge leading the Avanta team," said Guy Arnold, Chief Operating Officer at Hunt. "We are confident that his leadership skills, proven track record in both development and finance, and deep understanding of the market, make Peter the right leader to expand Avanta's footprint throughout targeted markets across the United States."

"I am both honored and excited to serve in this position for a company I've been involved with since its inception," said Spier. "Avanta is extremely well positioned in a rapidly expanding segment of the housing industry and I look forward to growing the business with our talented team."

Mr. Spier earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of the Arts in Applied Economics from Southern Methodist University. He also received a Certificate in Construction Management from Arizona State University.

About Avanta

Avanta, a national leader in the build-for-rent industry, was formed in 2020 to respond to the demand for lower-density rental housing. Avanta was created from the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company responsible for completing more than $8.5 billion in real estate development and over 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 50,000 of which are still owned and operated today. Avanta is committed to developing thoughtful, well-designed, amenity-rich homes for lease throughout the U.S. Avanta is active in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado and is expanding its footprint. For more information, please visit www.avantaresidential.com.

