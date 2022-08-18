Come and try the newly launched PhysioPedal, a Self Pedaling Cycle by Nobol, at the Annual Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo! @ Woodland Hills, CA August 20, 2022

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobol Inc. is pleased to announce that we are a participating sponsor at the Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo! #WeCare about your lifestyle, health, and age. Please stop by our booth and get your hands and feet to our new and latest version of the PhysioPedal by Nobol. We will have games, prizes, and giveaways!

PhysioPedal® is the first cordless Assisted Cycling Therapy Machine designed specifically for the Elderly & Sedentary.

PhysioPedal is an Innovative, Self- Peddling, Portable, and Cordless Cycle that provides Assisted Cycling Therapy (ACT) designed to help improve the health of the elderly and individuals who are sedentary, injured, or are doing post-surgery rehabilitation by pedaling for the user. The user steps in, and the machine will get them moving. Nobol Inc. is a Southern California-based manufacturer of innovative home-based medical and health products.

Unlike stationary bikes, which are often manually powered by the user, the PhysioPedal Assisted Cycling Therapy Cycle (ACT) is a form of exercise intervention that improves physical and cognitive functions. The PhysioPedal helps the elderly, the injured, and those with limited voluntary movement improve their health outcomes and overall wellness.

The PhysioPedal is the first step to improving your health!

This event was created specifically for SoCal Baby Boomers and Seniors to explore options and resources available for retirement, learn about new products and services, and connect with others who share the same goal of healthy aging. The expo will showcase various exhibitors from healthcare, financial services, government programs, diet and exercise, Social Security, Medicare, and more! Attendees can also expect 60 exhibits, health screenings, networking, raffles, beauty makeovers, bingo, arts & crafts, job & volunteer opportunities, and educational seminars from industry experts.

The Golden Future 50+ Expo will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022, 9 am - 1:30 pm at the Hilton Woodland Hills Hotel located at 6360 Canoga Avenue, Woodland Hills, CA 91367. Admission and Parking are Free.

*IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING PARKING:

Must park next door at 6400 Canoga Avenue for FREE Parking!

Visit www.goldenfutureseniorexpo.com for a complete schedule. Attendees can pre-register online or at the door.

Did you miss this week's event? No worries! Check out our upcoming shows & events!

Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo Los Angeles

September 17, 2022 - Veterans Memorial Building 4117 Overland Avenue Culver City, CA 90230

Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo Los Angeles

October 22, 2022 - Commerce Casino & Hotel Inside the Main Ballroom 6121 Telegraph Road Commerce, CA 90040

Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo Orange County

November 12, 2022 - Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort Inside the Park Ballroom 1855 S Harbor Boulevard Anaheim, CA 92802

Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo Long Beach

December 3, 2022 - Golden Sails Hotel Inside the Crystal & Marina Ballrooms of the PCH Club 6285 E. Pacific Coast Highway Long Beach, CA 90803

Keep updated on our future events, and learn more about PhysioPedal and Nobol here: www.nobol.com

