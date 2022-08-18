Electromedical Technologies Announces Financial and Operational Highlights for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022 Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) ("Electromedical" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and production of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable, and acute pain by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to provide its Financial and Operational Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
"We continue to drive toward scalable growth and new innovations, positioning the Company as an emerging leader in technologies that offer a drug-free path to a pain-free life," noted Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical. "Q2 delivered another quarter of robust growth in net sales. And we made significant progress in board governance and product development."
Financial Performance Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
- Net Sales increased 11% over Q2 2021 to $225k primarily due to increased unit sales.
- Gross Margin increased to 80% as compared to 75% in Q2 2021.
- Loss from operations was ($283K) versus ($525K) in Q2 2021, an 85% improvement.
- Net loss was ($536K) versus ($775K) in Q2 2021, a 31% improvement, reflecting increased gross profit and reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses and interest.
Financial Performance Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
- Net Sales increased 21% year over the six months ended June 30,2021 to $447K.
- Gross Margin remained at 75% for both six-month periods.
- Loss from operations was ($672K) versus ($1.2M) in the six months ended June 30, 2021, a 46% improvement.
- Net loss was ($1.7M) versus ($3.3M) in the six months ended June 30,2021, a 49% improvement, reflecting increased gross profit and reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses and interest.
The Company's business model remained resilient during the quarter ended June 30 despite macro headwinds, including inflation, a slowdown in consumer spending, and continued global supply chain concerns. During the quarter, Electromedical was able to achieve top and bottom-line growth at improved margins, shrinking the Company's loss from operations by over 50% year over year, moving the Company closer to EBITDA profitability.
The Company continues to invest in expanding its sales and marketing resources as well as developing next-generation technology capable of providing scalable accelerating growth in the months and quarters ahead.
The Company was also able to shore up its balance sheet during the quarter by working with one of its most significant stakeholders to reduce debt carried by the Company by more than $600k in a debt-to-equity conversion involving restricted shares.
In addition, the Company added strong talent and experience to its Board of Directors with the addition of Lee Benson, a proven leader with an established track record of profound success in business and the engineering space.
Wolfson added, "We have reduced dilution risk, shored up the balance sheet, and added proven leadership talent to our board, building governance and strategic value into the core of the Company as we move toward scaling the business. We have a number of updates in the works related to R&D achievements and further investments in driving expanding sales. I look forward to providing additional updates soon."
About Electromedical Technologies
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.
For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.
Note: Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and are currently not cleared in the US.
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
170,048
$
383,170
Accounts receivable
31,790
35,085
Inventories
196,924
218,510
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
24,930
38,002
Total current assets
423,692
674,767
Property and equipment, net
721,875
727,344
Total assets
$
1,145,567
$
1,402,111
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
274,251
$
214,785
Credit cards payable
14,686
11,283
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
539,237
317,037
Customer deposits
21,850
—
Convertible promissory notes, net of discount of $492,877 and
1,289,476
811,687
Related party notes payable
—
57,875
Long term debt, current portion
30,490
29,502
Total current liabilities
2,169,990
1,442,169
Long-term liabilities:
Bank debt, net of current portion
511,613
518,849
Government debt, net of current portion
153,789
154,429
Other liabilities
9,204
9,167
Total liabilities
2,844,596
2,124,614
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
—
—
Stockholders' deficit
Series A Preferred Stock, $.00001 par value, 1,000,000 shares
355,000
355,000
Series B Preferred Stock, $.00001 par value, 1 share authorized and 0
—
—
Common stock, $.00001 par value, 500,000,000 and 250,000,000
1,048
876
Additional paid-in-capital
20,401,493
20,804,333
Accumulated deficit
(22,456,570)
(21,882,712)
Total stockholders' deficit
(1,699,029)
(722,503)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
1,145,567
$
1,402,111
a) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,
(UNAUDITED)
2022
2021
Net sales
$
221,894
$
166,440
Cost of sales
67,641
41,951
Gross profit
154,253
124,849
Selling, general and administrative expenses
879,810
1,689,383
Loss from operations
(725,557)
(1,564,534)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(213,379)
(1,060,302)
Change in fair market value of derivative liabilities
—
14,798
Other income (expense)
—
(428)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(205,600)
—
Forgiveness of debt
—
50,082
Total other expense
(418,979)
(995,850)
Net loss
$
(1,144,536)
$
(2,560,384)
Deemed dividend related to warrant resets
(63,381)
(510,222)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
(1,207,917)
(3,070,606)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
97,260,915
28,558,027
Weighted average loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.11)
b) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
(UNAUDITED)
Total
Series A Preferred
Series B Preferred
Common Stock
Paid in
Accumulated
Stockholders'
Amount
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Shares
Capital
Deficit
Deficit
Balance, December 31, 2021
$
355,000
500,000
$
—
—
$
876
87,725,842
$
20,804,333
$
(21,882,712)
$
(722,503)
Shares issued for consulting services
—
—
—
—
106
10,600,000
356,794
—
356,900
Warrants issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
—
—
—
—
—
—
142,996
—
142,996
Warrants reset in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
—
—
—
—
—
—
63,381
(63,381)
—
Adoption of ASU 2020-06
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1,013,414)
634,059
(379,355)
Issuance of common stock for cash
—
—
—
—
15
1,500,000
42,751
—
42,766
Cashless warrant exercises
—
—
—
—
51
5,129,725
(51)
—
—
Stock-based compensation
—
—
—
—
—
—
4,703
—
4,703
Net loss
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1,144,536)
(1,144,536)
Balance, March 31, 2022
$
355,000
500,000
$
—
—
1,048
104,955,567
$
20,401,493
$
(22,456,570)
$
(1,699,029)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Total
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Paid in
Accumulated
Stockholders'
Amount
Shares
Amount
Shares
Capital
Deficit
Deficit
Balance, December 31, 2020
$
355,000
500,000
$
269
27,175,800
$
7,957,860
$
(9,631,732)
$
(1,318,603)
Shares issued for consulting services
—
—
11
1,084,120
693,815
—
693,826
Warrant issued in conjunction with convertible promissory note
—
—
—
—
420,096
—
420,096
Warrants reset in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
—
—
—
—
510,222
(510,222)
—
Conversion of convertible promissory notes
—
—
10
1,019,113
380,093
—
380,103
Stock-based compensation
—
—
11
1,100,000
604,890
—
604,901
Net loss
—
—
—
—
—
(2,560,384)
(2,560,384)
Balance, March 31, 2021
$
355,000
500,000
301
30,379,033
$
10,566,976
$
(12,702,338)
$
(1,780,061)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,
(UNAUDITED)
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,144,536)
$
(2,560,384)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense
361,603
1,298,727
Depreciation and amortization
5,469
5,469
Forgiveness of debt
—
(49,783)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
205,600
—
Amortization of debt discount and day one derivative loss and warrant expense
164,710
1,010,601
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities- convertible promissory notes
—
(14,798)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
3,295
(4,178)
Inventories
21,586
(129,791)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,072
161,990
Other assets
—
7,000
Accounts payable
59,466
(42,284)
Credit cards payable
3,403
(1,057)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(33,400)
9,817
Customer deposits
21,850
(18,301)
Other liabilities
37
(265)
Net cash used in operating activities
(317,845)
(327,237)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments on bank debt
(6,888)
(6,556)
Related party notes payable-net
(57,875)
(50,000)
Issuance of convertible promissory notes
494,220
712,500
Repayments on convertible promissory notes
(367,500)
—
Repayments on notes payable
—
(12,846)
Issuance of common stock for cash - net
42,766
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
104,723
643,098
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(213,122)
315,861
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
383,170
264,913
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
170,048
$
580,774
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
72,308
$
16,356
Income taxes
$
—
$
—
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
January 1,2022 adoption of ASU2020-06
$
379,355
$
—
Warrants, common stock and beneficial conversion feature issued in conjunction with convertible
$
192,996
$
420,096
Derivative liabilities issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
$
—
$
974,931
Conversion of convertible promissory notes, derivative liabilities and accrued interest into shares of
$
—
$
380,103
