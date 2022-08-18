Insurance Education Association (IEA) Announces Launch of On-Demand Curriculum in Disability and Absence Management.

IEA's Certified Professional in Disability Management (CPDM) Designation Now Available On-Demand

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Education Association (IEA), a leading provider of professional training programs in workers' compensation, disability management, risk management, and human resources, announces the launch of its on-demand curriculum in Disability and Absence Management.

IEA's Certified Professional in Disability Management (CPDM) designation is now available on-demand! Students learn to master the complexities of absence and leave management through an easy-to-navigate self-paced curriculum. (PRNewswire)

The Certified Professional in Disability Management (CPDM) designation addresses the challenges faced by employers in the ever-changing leave and disability landscape, explores integrated disability and absence management (IDAM) components, and identifies the roles and responsibilities of those involved.

Created with contributions by leading experts in the field, the CPDM curriculum offers the mission critical skills needed to develop and manage integrated disability and absence management programs that reduce costs, increase productivity, and maintain compliance.

Now students can drive their own success at their own pace with an on-demand curriculum that offers the flexibility working adults need, while still providing the rigorous content

needed for on-the-job success.

For more information on the CPDM program, visit our website at ieatraining.org/cpdm

ABOUT IEA

IEA creates and delivers professional development and continuing education in workers' compensation, disability management and risk management. With more than 140 years in service, it provides a range of courses, seminars, and on-demand training to help insurance professionals meet their career development goals.

