J&T Express Launches "Together, 4ever" Campaign in Celebration of its Fourth Anniversary in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics service provider J&T Express launches "Together, 4ever" campaign today in celebration of the company's fourth year of delivering excellent customer-centric services in Malaysia.

J&T Express celebrates its fourth anniversary in Malaysia (PRNewswire)

The theme "Together, 4ever" embodies J&T Express' deep-rooted belief in integrating the interests across stakeholders, business partners, employees and end-consumers to foster greater synergies and develop win-win relationships. This Campaign will run from 15 August to 15 October 2022, and will spread out across five categories of events, each designed specifically to express our gratitude to supportive business partners and consumers. Details of the campaign can be found here.

Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, said, "Malaysia was one of our first markets and I'm extremely proud of what we've achieved in the past four years. We've grown from a regional service provider to a network covering 13 countries across the globe and our commitment to local customers has never changed. Moving forward, J&T, together with local partners, will be dedicated to offering more localized and efficient services for our Malaysian and global customers."

Since its launch in Malaysia in August 2018, J&T Express has continuously sought to adapt its offerings to cater to the needs of the local market. From the provision of standard delivery service, the company has since expanded to broader services such as J&T VIP, J&T International Shipping, J&T Next Day Delivery, J&T Express Document and J&T Fresh Delivery.

"As we look back at the past four years, I am heartened at how far we've come. At the same time, I remain hopeful and confident in the logistics and e-commerce growth of Malaysia. At J&T Express, we look forward to contributing as one of Malaysia's most important players." said Yuan Kai Jin, J&T Express Malaysia Sales and Marketing Director.

In addition to the campaign, J&T Express will also be upgrading 30 of its nationwide outlets into Premium Courier Points. Customers can expect to enjoy enhanced service experience which begins with more friendly and comfortable atmosphere at these courier depots. New features include interactive LED billboards, merchandise and a dedicated packaging station.

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

Group official website: www.jtexpress.com

(PRNewsfoto/J&T Express) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J&T Express