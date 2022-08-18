Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking provides $76.8 million financing for acquisition of Nashville multifamily property

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking originated a $76.825 million, floating-rate financing to entities associated with Denholtz Properties to finance the acquisition of Overall Creek, a 384-unit, Class A multifamily property located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville.

The property was constructed in 2020 and is a three-story, luxury, garden style apartment consisting of 384 market rate units with various floor plans ranging from one, two and three bedrooms, with an average unit size of 1,057 square feet.

The property features an amenity package that includes a well-equipped fitness center, a resort-style pool, a club house, a courtyard, outdoor gas grills, fire-pit, dog park, car wash, a hydro-massage room, tanning bed, business center and on-site maintenance staff.

The property is located in close proximity to the intersection of I-840 and I-24, providing access to downtown Nashville in less than 30 minutes.

The Nashville metro area population increased over 20% since 2010, according the 2020 U.S. Census.

Denholtz Properties is a privately held, vertically integrated commercial real estate investment and development company with a diversified portfolio of assets in strategic markets. Based in Red Bank, New Jersey with a regional headquarters in Orlando, Florida, the firm specialize in the acquisition and development of ground-up multifamily, industrial/flex and office properties.

The financing was arranged by Jon Mikula, Michael Klein, Ryan Carroll and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL's New Jersey office.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

