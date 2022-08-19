Purchasers and Lessees of New Cars in California Between January 1 2001, and April 30, 2003, may be Entitled to Payment from a Class Action Settlement

Purchasers and Lessees of New Cars in California Between January 1 2001, and April 30, 2003, may be Entitled to Payment from a Class Action Settlement

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by A.B. Data, Ltd., the Court-appointed Settlement Administrator for the Automobile Antitrust Cases I and II, JCCP Nos. 4298 and 4303, CJC-03-004298 and CJC-03-004303, Superior Court of the State of California for the County of San Francisco.

COURT-AUTHORIZED LEGAL NOTICE

Did you buy or lease a new car or truck in California of any of the following vehicle makes at any time from January 1, 2001 through April 30, 2003?

Acura Buick Cadillac Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Ford GMC Honda Hummer Infiniti Jaguar Jeep Land Rover Lexus Lincoln Mazda Mercury Nissan Oldsmobile Plymouth Pontiac Saab Saturn Toyota Volvo

If so, YOU MAY RECEIVE A PAYMENT from

an $82 million cash class action settlement.

Please Visit www.CalCarsSettlement.com or Call 1-877-354-3833

The settlement resolves a class action antitrust lawsuit titled Automobile Antitrust Cases I and II, JCCP Nos. 4298, 4303, pending in San Francisco County Superior Court. The settlement provides $82 million cash, minus Court-approved fees and costs, for the benefit of Class Members. If you are a Class Member, you must file a claim to receive payment . You may also object to the settlement. Visit the website or call the number above to learn about the lawsuit and the settlement, whether you are a Class Member, and all of your options and the deadlines to act.

ACT NOW . Go to the website to file a claim for payment—

the deadline to file is DECEMBER 31, 2022 .

View original content:

SOURCE A.B. Data, Ltd.