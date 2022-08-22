TWO YEARS in a ROW; Orion Homes is the Only Long-Term Care Provider in Arizona to be Named a TOP WORKPLACE

TWO YEARS in a ROW; Orion Homes is the Only Long-Term Care Provider in Arizona to be Named a TOP WORKPLACE

PHOENIX, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For an unprecedented second year in a row, Peoria-based Orion Homes has been awarded the TOP WORKPLACE for long-term care providers in Arizona. Orion Homes are also the ONLY long-term care provider on this year's list. There are over 4000 long-term care providers in Arizona. Orion Homes, located in Peoria, Arizona, was the only residential or long-term care provider on this year's TOP WORKPLACES list.

Orion was also honored with the TOP-TRAINING Program among all 120 honorees.

The Arizona Republic and Philadelphia-based Energage sponsor the TOP WORKPLACES awards. The award focuses on companies that have created a culture for employees to feel engaged, appreciated, and personally and professionally fulfilled. TOP WORKPLACES surveys start with capturing employee feedback on 15 culture drivers organized into four themes. A high score on these statements indicates a healthy organization, which means more engaged employees and better business results.

Link – http://orion-homes.com/

Brandon Dow is the CEO of Orion Homes. Commenting on this prestigious award, Dow said, "Orion's vital work is only possible because of our outstanding team at every level and department. I'm so proud of the culture we've built together that allows our talented employees to showcase their dedication, compassion, and teamwork. Our team's resilience and positivity in the face of all the challenges we've faced as a healthcare system and as a nation over the last two years inspire me every day. This award is a wonderful validation of their commitment to strengthening our community by providing essential care to adults struggling with mental illness who have nowhere else to turn."

ABOUT ORION HOMES :

Orion Homes have become Arizona's #1 residential healthcare solution for behaviorally challenging, hard-to-place adult cases. They have served the Phoenix, Arizona Metropolitan area for over 13 years, with 18 homes in the Phoenix area and growing.

Their community-based settings utilize proven systems and processes to reduce the risks posed by behaviorally-challenging adults and improve their quality of life. These systems and methods include Orion Homes' exclusive, customized treatment plans and unique blend of behavioral healthcare and assistive personal care services.

Media contact is Brandon Dow, CEO Orion Homes (602) 466-3223 or email brandond@orion-homes.com

View original content:

SOURCE Orion Homes