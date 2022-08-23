Fyle achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyle , a real-time expense management platform, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18.

The SOC 2 compliance is a global standard that demonstrates whether an organization has the necessary controls for its infrastructure, software, people, data and procedures, ensuring customer and partner data is completely secure. Fyle had earlier completed its SOC 2 Type I compliance in January 2022, and has now received its Type II audit report.

Fyle's Type I and II audits were conducted by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance audits for B2B SaaS companies worldwide. The SOC 2 Type I reports concern policies and procedures that are placed in operation at a specific moment in time. Whereas the Type II report measures these operating procedures over a specified time period. Fyle uses Sprinto to monitor processes continuously and stay compliant.

"Completing our SOC 2 Type II audit proves that we conform to the highest standard of security and privacy for all our customers and partners," said Sivaramakrishnan Narayanan, CTO of Fyle. "We're continuously updating our processes, practices and data management to maintain accountability to our clients."

To learn more about Fyle's security, please visit https://www.fylehq.com/product/security .

About Fyle:

Fyle is a real-time expense management software that has enabled businesses in the US to close books faster by automating a large part of accountants' manual work. Employees can submit receipts from everyday apps like GSuite, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and SMS. Fyle instantly codes expense information, allocates it to the right categories & projects and directly integrates with accounting software like NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Online & Xero. With real-time data feeds for all Visa credit cards (Mastercard coming soon), and automated reconciliations, your business expense management woes are a challenge of the past. Learn more at https://fylehq.com .

Contact: Sayonee S, sayonee.s@fylehq.com

