Mastercam's Manufacturing Day Celebration Welcomes Local Students

TOLLAND, Conn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNC Software, LLC, developer of the CAD/CAM software Mastercam, will host a Manufacturing Day® event October 7, 2022, at its 671 Old Post Road, Tolland, Connecticut facility. The celebration will cater to students interested in manufacturing and acts as a showcase for opportunities within the industry.

Attendees at CNC Software's Manufacturing Day event will be shown how to start their careers in manufacturing.

According to the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA), manufacturing within Connecticut employs more than 153,000 people and adds almost $30 billion to the state's annual GDP. However, nearly 20% of the workforce is nearing retirement age, and the manufacturing sector is still growing. The 2021 Survey of Connecticut Manufacturing Workforce Needs found that 55% of surveyed companies had difficulty finding workers, 1% had trouble retaining them, and 32% were challenged by both finding and retaining employees.

Attendees at CNC Software's Manufacturing Day event will be shown how to start their careers in manufacturing. A panel with representatives from various departments within the company will speak to students about their jobs and backgrounds and answer questions. Students will attend a "Design then Cut" demonstration that follows the process of designing a part within Mastercam all the way to cutting the part with a CNC machine. The students also can get a close-up look at the University of Connecticut's Formula SAE car, an example of student-led design and engineering. In their downtime, the students can grab pizza and have a chance to interact with each other and members of the SAE team to ask any questions about the program.

Manufacturing Day was started by Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, International® in 2012 as a national endeavor to change the public's view of modern manufacturing and to provide a platform for manufacturers to communicate their challenges and triumphs. Now, The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, produces Manufacturing Day and invites manufacturing companies to join them in celebrating manufacturing throughout the month of October. The occasion allows organizations to describe careers in modern manufacturing while addressing the skilled labor shortage.

About CNC Software

Founded in 1983, CNC Software, LLC is headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in China. The company develops Mastercam, a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 284,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com .

