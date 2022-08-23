Populus Financial Group Celebrates MenzFit's 15 Years of Service by Donating $15,000

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Financial Group donates $15,000 to MenzFit, an organization whose mission is to ensure long-term gainful employment and financial fitness to low-income men who are largely minority with little formal education. They achieve this by providing professional attire, career development services, and financial literacy services. This year, MenzFit celebrates 15 years of service to the Philadelphia and Washington D.C. communities.

Populus Financial Group presents a $15,000 donation to MenzFit’s Board of Directors at their 15th Anniversary Celebration (PRNewswire)

At their anniversary celebration in June, they highlighted Erik Vanzant's journey with MenzFit. During Erik's first visit, he was given and fitted for multiple suits and it was that moment that changed Erik's life forever. As a result of having suits, Erik felt comfortable going places that he normally would not. He also knew that wearing the suit meant he needed to represent not only himself, but MenzFit, the organization that believed in him and gave him a second chance. Erik has now been with MenzFit for three years and is an integral part of their Professional Menz Group (PMG) providing mentorship to other men trying to re-enter the workforce.

"We are so proud to be a part of the MenzFit journey," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Populus Financial Group. "Their concept – 'Give a Suit and a Start' to low-income men seems simple, but the impact is big on the lives of these men, their families and their communities."

Populus Financial Group has been partners with MenzFit since 2008, donating over $75,000 and helping over 780 men. MenzFit has changed the lives of veterans, terminated or laid-off workers, recent immigrants, recovering addicts, the disabled, homeless, returning citizens and public assistance recipients.

"For 15 years, MenzFit has demonstrated great capacity and success by providing work readiness services that help reduce barriers to employment for underserved, low-income and disadvantaged men living in Philadelphia County," said Rhonda E. Willingham, Founder & President of MenzFit. "The men we serve gain valuable skills, but most important they become good providers, responsible citizens and positive role models."

MenzFit has been a partner of ACE Cash Express for 14 years as part of ACE's corporate giving program, the ACE Community Fund. The ACE Community Fund is committed to empowering organizations that help children, provide education and promote financial literacy in the communities it serves. For more information regarding ACE Cash Express and Populus Financial Group, go to https://www.populusfinancial.com . For more information on MenzFit visit their website at https://www.menzfit.org/ .

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About MenzFit

MenzFit changes lives, families and communities by providing work readiness services that reduce barriers to employment for underserved, low-income and disadvantaged men such as interview preparation, financial literacy workshops, mental health, men's health, professional clothing (such as suits, shoes, and shirts for interviews), and mentorship to improve job retention. Our participants include returning citizens, recovering substance abusers, transitioning homeless, veterans, and the unemployed.

