Allied Electronics & Automation Introduces Four New Industrial Suppliers With Ready-to-Ship Solutions

Allied expands its line of industrial automation and control cabinet solutions for Industry 4.0 applications with a wide range of new ready-to-ship products from Delta Electronics, KIPP, Murrplastik and OnRobot.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, added four new industrial automation and control cabinet solutions suppliers to its line card of more than 650 trusted suppliers and further expanded its selection of more than 250,000 ready-to-ship solutions in categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active and electromechanical components. The four newest Allied suppliers, Delta Electronics, KIPP, Murrplastik and OnRobot, are all internationally recognized for designing and developing high-quality component and equipment solutions vital to the continued expansion of Industry 4.0 in the global manufacturing industry.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

Delta Electronics is a leading global supplier of energy-efficient power electronics, thermal management and industrial automation solutions. Its mission is to provide clean, innovative and energy-efficient solutions engineered to address global environmental issues, including climate change and sustainable development, and it offers some of the most energy-efficient power products in the global electronics industry, including switching power supplies with over 90% efficiency, telecom power supplies with up to 98% efficiency and photovoltaic (PV) inverters with up to 99.2% efficiency. Delta also offers the world's first server power supply certified as 80 Plus Titanium — which is the highest level of the voluntary 80 Plus certification program for energy-efficient computer power supplies, representing 96% efficiency at 50% load — and has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index for 11 consecutive years. Allied is proud to offer a range of energy-efficient, ready-to-ship Delta Electronics solutions including power products, such as AC-DC power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies and power supply accessories, motors & motor controls, thermal management solutions and human-machine interfaces (HMIs).

KIPP is a global, family-owned and -managed company that leverages more than 100 years of German engineering and manufacturing experience to develop clamping tools, standard components and operating parts that set the industry standard for innovation, quality and dependability. Allied is proud to offer a range of long-lasting, ergonomic and ready-to-ship solutions from KIPP, including tools & hardware, such as adjustable ratchet handles, star grips, wing grips and cam levers, and enclosure, rack and cabinet solutions, such as indexing and sprint plungers and locating pins.

Murrplastik is an international company dedicated to developing and manufacturing innovative injection molded cable management, control cabinet and industrial automation products. The company has submitted more than 100 patent applications for its high-tech plastic products, including cable entry systems, cable drag chains and specialized conduits and fittings; universal marking and labeling solutions for single wires, control equipment, clamps, cables and conduits; and robotic dress packs for electronic wires and cables and hydraulic and pneumatic tubing with universally applicable fastening, conduit and protection elements. Murrplastik products are widely employed in the rail, automotive, toolmaking, packaging, woodworking and electrical, mechanical and medical engineering industries and are now available at Allied.

OnRobot designs and develops a comprehensive range of versatile products optimized for collaborative automation applications, or cobots, in small- and mid-sized manufacturing facilities worldwide. Solutions ranging from the OnRobot Eyes 2.5D vision system to palletizing and analytics software and electric, vacuum and magnetic grippers to force and torque sensors and tools including screwdrivers and sander kits are engineered to help these manufacturers achieve the enhanced flexibility, higher output and improved quality they need to grow their business. OnRobot's suite of collaborative automation solutions exhibits exceptional compatibility with virtually every robotic equipment brand to ensure quick and easy integration in applications, including packaging, quality control, material handling, machine tending, assembly and surface finishing. Solutions are also supported by the free Learn OnRobot e-learning platform, which makes it easy to deploy collaborative automation equipment regardless of skill level or previous robotics experience, and free, in-depth virtual or on-location product and integration training. Allied is proud to offer OnRobot solutions ranging from screwdrivers to Raspberry Pi, Arduino and development tools.

