BrokerTech Ventures Celebrates 3 Years; Continues to Make Impact Globally

Company Continues to Grow and Ignite Innovation Within the Insurance Industry Domestically and Globally

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led group and accelerator program celebrates its 3rd anniversary while continuing to make headlines in the insurance industry.

BTV was launched in 2019 at InsureTech Connect (ITC), the largest insurance technology (insurtech) conference and convening platform in the world. Since that time, the company has grown to include 15 of the most notable super-regional brokerage firms in the nation, 14 of the world's most highly respected insurance carriers and wholesalers, and 48 insurtech startups from around the world, inclusive of those in the U.S., Israeli, and Latin American accelerator programs. BTV also represents multi-billions of dollars in premiums and overall distribution.

Due to its influence in the insurance industry brokerage space, BTV fueled BrokerTech Connect — an insurtech series for the broker-centric community — during ITC in 2021 and was asked to do so again this coming September in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Most recently, BTV has been featured in all Alliance of Area Business Publishers (AABP) publications for its work to ignite and fuel the "tech-enabled broker."

"When we launched BrokerTech Ventures, we knew there was a need in the insurance industry, specifically dedicated to the broker side of the equation," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman & CEO and BTV Co-CEO. "Brokers are the primary distribution channel for insurance with a direct lens into the client experience. However, until BTV was formed, there wasn't an effort to bring together brokers, innovators, investors, and the industry to find, vet, and bring to market products and solutions specific to clients' needs. That's what BTV is doing today in an effort to help our clients identify risks sooner and drive down costs faster."

What may be most impressive is the perceived valuation increase from the BTV Accelerator program, as BTV believes the greatest metrics of its success lives within the data. Here are the numbers we've seen to date:

2020 & 2021 Cohort Activity:

As BTV has grown, the brand has also evolved. In fact, BTV has just launched a refreshed look to modernize and reflect the depth and breadth of the company.

"Through BTV, we believe we are bringing together the greatest minds around insurtech trends, technologies, and applications through our collective owners, partners, and startups," said Keough. "We can't wait to see what the next year for BTV brings to the industry and to our clients."

