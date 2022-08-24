CalOptima Health Selects ZeOmega for Comprehensive Set of Care Management Solutions

Deal Continues Medicaid Market Momentum Driven by Proven Results in Underserved Communities and Strength of Social Determinants of Health Solutions

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega® , the leading population health management organization, today announced CalOptima Health, California's third largest Medicaid (Medi-Cal) plan, as its newest partner for care management. This engagement is expected to be one of ZeOmega's most impactful, reaching 914,646 lives with its Health Cloud solutions addressing social determinants of health (SDOH), member engagement, care management, and more through the Jiva platform.

Zeomega logo (PRNewsfoto/ZeOmega) (PRNewswire)

CalOptima Health, headquartered in Orange County, selected ZeOmega based on its in-depth Medicaid experience and breadth of turnkey offerings. The Health Cloud's SDOH Social Care Platform, Integrated Assessments, Member and Provider Portals, and member engagement features will support the organization's mission to provide members with access to quality healthcare services delivered in a cost-effective and compassionate manner.

CalOptima Health represents the latest in a series of Medicaid-focused organizations to select ZeOmega and is the second Medi-Cal plan partnership, following Kern Health Systems, as the company continues its expansion in the California market.

"This engagement is the latest example of the tremendous demand we've seen for our solutions to support Medicaid programs across the country, and it is extremely gratifying to see our SDOH and care management pathways recognized by leading organizations," said ZeOmega Chief Nursing Officer Sandra Hewett. "Being able to support nearly a million more lives in California, which is a national leader in addressing SDOH, is what ZeOmega is all about."

The California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), through its Cal-AIM initiative, is setting the national standard for Medicaid transformation with its long-term commitment to transform and strengthen Medi-Cal, offering Californians a more equitable, coordinated, and person-centered approach to maximizing their health and life trajectory, while improving the ability of its stakeholders to serve.

"Getting CalOptima Health up and running on Health Cloud will establish a solid foundation for meeting the needs of California's Medi-Cal enrollees, including those underserved communities that are most vulnerable to social determinants of health," said ZeOmega Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Sand. "We look forward to building on that foundation over time, to broaden our range of services and solutions in these communities."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the ZeOmega Health Cloud experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of the 39 million lives covered by its clients. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

ZeOmega and Jiva are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeOmega, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks or brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeOmega