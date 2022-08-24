The Kelley Group to Host 'Return: Back to the Future' Live Event October 20-21 to Provide Advisors with Advanced Communication Training

As Financial Advisors Face Challenges in New Era of Communication, The Kelley Group Offers 'Hybrid' Training for Both In-Person and Virtual Communications

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group, a leading provider of training and coaching to the financial services industry, will be hosting "Return: Back to the Future," a live training event on Thursday and Friday, October 20-21, at the Hilton Santa Monica Hotel & Suites in Santa Monica, California, where financial advisors will learn an evolutionary system of communication that will enable them to be consistently "in the zone." Delivered to corporations with impressive results, this is the first time individual advisors are being invited to participate in this highly interactive training. During an intensive two-day training, the challenges advisors face when connecting with clients and prospects will be addressed using a variety of communication mediums. To learn more about "Return: Back to the Future," visit www.Thekelleygroup.net/2022-08-31-f2f/ to register to attend a complimentary webinar on August 31 at 12:15 p.m. PDT (3:15 p.m. EDT).

"Now that many financial advisors are back in the office, they're faced with the new future of communication… an in-person and virtual communication hybrid," said Brooke Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group. "While some advisors may have been trained in basic communication skills for face-to-face interactions, those skills may have deteriorated over time due to the time away from each other we've experienced during the pandemic. And unfortunately, most have never been trained to successfully navigate the new world of hybrid communication."

"An increasing number of companies are beginning to understand the need for advanced communication training," said The Kelley Group co-founder Sarano Kelley. "They realize advisors need skills that will help them immediately move relationships with prospects and clients to the next level. When advisors learn how to recognize their clients' or prospects' verbal and non-verbal cues, they're in a better position to truly understand their concerns, fears, frustrations, and to dig deeper into their dreams for the future."

During the training, advisors will learn skills that apply to every communication medium, including emails, texts, podcasts, social media, or videoconferencing as well as face-to-face and phone meetings, webinars or seminars.

Participants will gain access to:

Revolutionary communication skills applicable to multi-channels across multiple mediums.

Scripts proven effective by Wall Street's elite advisors and with two decades of research and application.

Participation in communication simulations where coaches and peers will provide constructive feedback.

Real-life assignments for practicing the concepts taught.

Video recording and playback to document each advisor's progress.

Consisting of games, challenges and a unique system of accountability, the training will provide advisors with advanced skills to help them outpace their competition and to masters in the fine art of communication.

To learn more about the upcoming event, visit www.Thekelleygroup.net/2022-08-31-f2f/ to join Sarano and Brooke at 12:15 p.m. PDT (3:15 p.m. EDT) on August 31st, for an introduction to "Return: Back to the Future," a complimentary webinar.

About The Kelley Group

The Kelley Group is the financial services industry's leading provider of speaking, top-ranked coaching, and world-class training to elite advisers and senior managers throughout the premier North American financial institutions and independent channels. The Kelley Group is known for its breakthrough processes for producing tangible business-growth results. They regularly speak upon many of them via webinars, training, and platform presentations, where Sarano Kelley is consistently rated as a top speaker. Founded in 1996, the Kelleys have trained more than 250,000 financial professionals from all aspects of the industry, with Brooke Kelley serving as a long-time coach to many of the top Barron's and Forbes listed advisors, including some of the nation's most influential and accomplished female advisors. They have authored three books together, including Reversing the Deal Flow: The Secret to Prospects Calling You to Become Clients; The Game: Winning Your Life in 90 Days; and industry "how-to" book on recruiting, A Guide to the Recruiting Conundrum. For more information, visit http://www.thekelleygroup.net.

CONTACT

AdvisorPR®

(702) 685-7450

View original content:

SOURCE The Kelley Group