Neal Sabin Named Illinois Broadcasters Association's 2022 "Broadcaster of the Year"

CARTERVILLE Ill. and SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBA (Illinois Broadcasters Association) has selected Neal Sabin, Vice-Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting, as its 2022 "IBA/Vincent T. Wasilewski Broadcaster of the Year."

A lifelong Chicago and native of Skokie, IL., a Chicago Tribune article once proclaimed Sabin as "the programming mastermind behind Weigel's Me-TV," turning a "burgeoning television network into a national powerhouse."

"The formula for broadcasting success is simple," said Sabin in the article. "There's some research. There's my history. There's my gut."

"Neal Sabin single-handedly changed the landscape of digital television," remarked Dennis Lyle, President, and CEO of the IBA. "I've long admired his genius, his creativity, and his passion for the industry," Lyle continued. "He is a true visionary and is more than qualified for selection as IBA's "Vincent T. Wasilewski Broadcaster of Year."

"I am humbled to join the ranks of Illinois broadcasters who have received this prestigious award," said Sabin upon learning of the award. "So many of them provide inspiration to me and many other broadcast professionals here in Illinois and beyond. I am grateful to the Association for awarding me this honor."

Sabin is scheduled to accept the award on opening night of IBA's annual conference, October 24-25 in Normal, IL. For more details visit https://ilba.org/event/iba2022-leadingfortomorrow/ .

About Vincent T. Wasilewski: Born December 17, 1922, in Athens, Illinois, Vincent T. Wasilewski would become the 18th President of the National Association of Broadcasters in January 1965. Wasilewski entered the University of Illinois College of Engineering in 1940, but World War II would interrupt his studies. He served in the US Air Force from September 1942 until October 1945 and returned to the University at the close of the war. He switched to political science and received his bachelor's degree in 1948, followed by a degree of Doctor of Jurisprudence the following year. Wasilewski joined the NAB's legal staff in 1949, where he spent his entire professional career. Like any true broadcaster, Wasilewski was no stranger to public service, having served on the Board of Directors of the Advertising Council, the Advisory Council on Federal Reports, and the American Advertising Federation. The IBA inducted Wasilewski into its Hall of Fame in 1976. In his honor, the IBA renamed its "Broadcaster of the Year Award" in 1989, as the "Vincent T. Wasilewski Award." The award was created to honor those Illinois broadcasters who exhibit the same passion and dedication to this industry as Wasilewski did. Honorees are recognized for broadcast excellence with their Illinois station(s) and within the broadcast industry as a whole, for the respect they receive from their peers both on a local market and national level, and for their work to achieve a favorable legislative climate for the broadcast industry.

About the IBA: (Illinois Broadcasters Association)- The IBA is the leading advocate for the broadcast industry in Illinois and is engaged in shaping public policy to create a positive legislative and regulatory environment for its members.

