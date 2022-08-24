OctoML Appoints Lip-Bu Tan to Its Board of Directors

Veteran software and hardware leader brings wealth of expertise to guide fast-growing ML model deployment leader towards next phase of growth

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OctoML today announced the appointment of Lip-Bu Tan as an independent new member of its board of directors, effective immediately. Lip-Bu Tan is Executive Chairman of Cadence Design Systems, Founder and Chairman of Walden International ("WI"), and Executive Managing Partner of Walden Catalyst Ventures and Celesta Capital.

"Lip-Bu's experience as a software and hardware innovator—at larger enterprises and high-growth organizations—is precisely what we need during this growth stage in our business and industry," said Luis Ceze, CEO, OctoML. "His deep knowledge of and connections to the hardware ecosystem, relentless focus on customer experience, and proven success building strategic partnerships, will be invaluable as we scale to help AI practitioners worldwide innovate faster in the deployment of intelligent applications."

Tan has four decades of hardware and software industry expertise, with a strong technical foundation in semiconductors, having recently received the Semiconductor Industry Association's highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce Award. Tan previously served as President and CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a leader in computational software, where he spearheaded the company's business and cultural transformation, tripling revenue during his tenure. He sits on the boards of several companies, including Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. He also serves on the board of trustees and School of Engineering Dean's Council at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of California, Berkeley's Engineering Advisory Board.

"AI is poised to transform virtually every industry, but in order to continue innovating, the ability to deploy machine learning models to applications must become accessible to a broader set of practitioners," said Tan. "This is precisely what OctoML has set out to do. Their cutting-edge technology makes it much easier for organizations to build intelligent applications using the ML model, hardware, software and infrastructure of their choice. I'm excited to support them on their mission to make AI more accessible and sustainable."

OctoML is a machine learning deployment platform with a mission to make ML more accessible and sustainable. Its industry-leading technology generates production-ready software functions that easily integrate with an organization's existing application stacks and DevOps workflows. Based in Seattle, Washington, the company's investors include Madrona Venture Group, Amplify Partners, Addition, and Tiger Global. For more information, please visit https://octoml.ai

