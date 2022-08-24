Rainbow Realty Group completes $20.45 million loan to Sacramento based Cannabis Real Estate Portfolio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Realty Group, LLC ("Rainbow") and its affiliates announced closing a loan cross-collateralized by 9 properties in Sacramento, CA. At the properties there are 13 tenants, of which 12 are licensed cannabis operators. License-types include: 3 operating dispensaries, 2 dispensaries in development, 2 cultivators, 2 manufacturers, 2 delivery businesses, and a microbusiness.

Funds from this transaction will be used for improvements at the properties as the tenants continue to invest in their operations. Per the city of Sacramento there was $820,400,000 of legal cannabis sales in 2021, an increase of 78.6% over 2020. The 5 dispensaries within the collateral represent 12.5% of the total 40 licenses awarded in Sacramento.

Kyle Shenfeld, President of Rainbow, remarked: "We are pleased to close this transaction and support the burgeoning Sacramento cannabis market. The properties within the portfolio – a blend of retail, industrial, and office – have inherent non-cannabis use cases. We have high regard for our borrower, who holds the lead market share in Sacramento."

