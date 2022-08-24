RESET Bioscience Debuts Wellness Shot Lineup on Amazon with Labor Day Savings

The Leading Wellness Company Expands into the World's Top Online Retailer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RESET Bioscience, a science-backed wellness company focused on providing premium ingredients powered by plant-based delivery technologies, continues digital expansion with the world's largest online retailer, Amazon.

RESET Bioscience's Wellness lineup features plant-based delivery technology in 2oz shots for a simple way to boost Immunity, Energy, Brain Health, Hydration, or Beauty free of chemicals, artificial sweeteners, colors, gluten, soy, and dairy. Now available at Amazon. (PRNewswire)

RESET Bioscience debuts Wellness Shot Lineup featuring Plant-Based Delivery Technology on Amazon with Labor Day Savings

The Amazon launch spotlights RESET's premium, on-the-go 2oz Wellness Shots for single-serve, fast-absorbing supplements complete with the convenience of Amazon Prime delivery. RESET Wellness Shots cater to those looking for a simple way to boost Immunity, Energy, Brain Health, Hydration, or Beauty free of chemicals, artificial sweeteners, colors, gluten, soy, and dairy. RESET's flagship, plant-based technology supplements everyday building block ingredients like phosphatidylcholine, MCT, and Vitamin E with each shot offering an array of essential vitamins and trending ingredients.

By innovating efficacious doses into a few sips; Immunity makes an excellent airplane companion, Energy offers a caffeine-free alternative to morning coffee, Brain Health boosts cognitive function plus long-term support, Hydration replaces sugary drinks and powders, and Beauty allows you to glow from within via marine collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid. For a taste of the whole offering, opt for a 15-count Variety Pack in a convenient built-in display, or an affordable 5-count sample pack. Individual shots are sold in 15-count displays for daily dosing of clean, targeted wellness.

"RESET is committed to bringing simpler, better, functional wellness to people in the most accessible ways," says Ashley Ferguson, President of RESET. "With travel and social activities back in full swing, making our 2 oz wellness shots readily available on Amazon ahead of the 2022 holiday season was a crucial step in developing that accessibility. Whether you're a biohacker or just trying to live a healthier lifestyle, supplement decisions can be hard. To make it easier, we are excited to bring our revolutionary products to a whole new sector of consumers–from digital fingertips to front doors."

This Labor Day you can shop RESET's Wellness Shots on Amazon for 25% off September 2-6. Shoppers will also find Labor Day savings at Showfields Miami, Showfields.com , and RESETBioscience.com . For added accessibility, and as part of an omnichannel commitment, wholesale buyers can find savings at Pod Foods , Snack Magic , and Faire .

About RESET:

RESET Bioscience products, featuring Powered by Santé® Delivery Technology, empower you to RESET your wellness ritual with efficacious solutions to support you from morning until night. Designed for maximum bioavailability of premium ingredients and uniquely water-based, like your body, RESET products are expertly formulated by Ph.D. scientists to be active where you need it so you can actually absorb it. Their line of wellness products are inspired by nature and backed by science, formulated and tested to pharmaceutical standards with proven shelf stability for 12+ months. RESET is currently available to purchase at select retailers and nationwide at RESETBioscience.com and Amazon .

