Weild & Co. Makes Inc. 5000, America's Fastest-Growing Companies List for the Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed last week that Weild & Co. placed on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row.

Fastest Growing Private Companies

Weild & Co. is the first major decentralized investment banking firm benefiting from the shift to remote work. With investment bankers now in 26 States and four countries, this marks the second consecutive year that Weild & Co. has been named to the Inc. list that is comprised of the top 0.07% fastest growing private companies in the United States. By harnessing the power of the cloud, Weild & Co. brings together independent and proven investment banking and sales professionals to collaborate and deliver results for corporate finance clients and investment managers.

Today, Weild & Co. is once again proud to be among past Inc. 5000 list honorees including Intuit, Timberland, Patagonia, Zappos, Under Armour, Chobani, Microsoft, Oracle, and Qualcomm.

"Making the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year puts further validates our vision of creating the first major decentralized investment bank to improve client access to capital and drive growth, innovation, and social impact. Qualified professionals are coming to Weild & Co. as we redefine what it means to be best-of-breed in corporate finance."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid unprecedented supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and the impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Founded in late 2016, this is the second consecutive year that Weild & Co. has joined the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies. The company's growing network of professionals and affiliate firms has successfully advised numerous clients across a range of industries and transaction types including M&A, private placements of equity, private placement of debt and access to public markets.

Weild & Co. is widely recognized for the reputation of its founder, David Weild. Mr. Weild is the former Vice Chairman of The NASDAQ Stock Market and is regarded by many as the "Father of the JOBS Act ." The Act tripled the number of IPOs in important industries, created an entire ecosystem of FINRA-registered crowdfunding portals and made it easier for people in poor communities to legally solicit equity capital. The firm has strong leadership and a management team offering over 100 years of relevant experience.

