AKC REUNITE REACHES $2 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR ADOPT A K-9 COP PROGRAM

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has awarded over $2 million in grants through its AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop matching grant program. Funds were raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs and community members, with AKC Reunite matching donations at a three-to-one ratio.

"Thank you to the clubs who have helped us meet this milestone through their donations and sponsorship of the departments," said Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite President & CEO. "This is a significant achievement to help communities throughout the country."

The most recent grant that helped Adopt A K-9 Cop reach the $2 million mark is:

State Police Department(s) Minnesota Dakota County Sheriff's Office

The Adopt A K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.

The Adopt A K-9 Cop program reached $1 million in donations in March 2022. The grants since then have gone to the following police departments:





State Police Department(s) Iowa Ida County Sheriff's Office Indianola Police Department Johnston Police Department Texas Houston Police Department Taylor County Sheriff's Office Greenville Police Department Young County Sheriff's Office Commerce Independent School District of Police Department Hickory Creek Police Department Kentucky Stanford Police Department Menifee County Sheriff's Office Louisville Metro Police Department Paris Police Department Mount Washington Police Department Meade County Sheriff's Office Logan County Sheriff's Office Georgia Barnesville Police Department Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Echols County Sheriff's Office Ohio Mansfield Police Department Shelby County Sheriff's Office Mario Police Department Dennison Police Department Canton Police Department Village of Anna Police Department Edgerton Police Department Mississippi Flowood Police Department Anoka Police Department Brandon Police Department Newton County Sheriff's Office Pascagoula Police Department Simpson County Sheriff's Office Hinds County Sheriff's Office Richland Police Department Forrest County Sheriff's Office Rankin County Sheriff's Office Smith County Sheriff's Office New York Town of Chester Police Department Village of Goshen Town of Ulster Police Department Ulster County Sheriff's Office California Riverside Police Department Crescent City Police Department Del Norte County Sheriff's Department Minnesota Renville County Sheriff's Department Pine County Sheriff's Office Carlton County Sheriff's Office Anoka County Sheriff's Office Worthington Police Department Wayzata Police Department Eden Valley Police Department West St. Paul Police Department Apple Valley Police Department Cold Spring Police Department St. Paul Police Department Washington County Sheriff's Office Dakota County Sheriff's Office Oklahoma Earlsboro Police Department Spiro Police Department Hurlbert Police Department Maysville Police Department Edmond Police Department Bartlesville Police Department Roger's County Sheriff's Office Minco Police Department Valley Brooke Police Department Paoli Police Department Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Canadian County Sheriff's Office Oklahoma City Police Department Durant Police Department Apache Police Department North Carolina Currituck County Sheriff's Office Hertford County Sheriff's Office Ahoskie Police Department Person County Sheriff's Office Halifax County Sheriff's Office Vance County Sheriff's Office Mount Olive Police Department Canton Police Department Wingate Police Department Buncombe County Sheriff's Office West Virginia Nicholas County Sheriff's Office Weirton Police Department Brooke County Sheriff's Office Florida Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office Jackson County Sheriff's Office Missouri Pleasant Hope Police Department

Linn Police Department Colorado El Paso County Sheriff's Office Pennsylvania Kingston Township Police Department Plymouth Township Police Department Maryland Forest Heights Police Department Washington County Sheriff's Office Hagerstown Police Department South Carolina Seneca Police Department Pickens Police Department Kansas Butler County Sheriff's Office El Dorado Police Department Louisiana Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office City of Hammond Police Department

Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office Alabama Madison County Sheriff's Office Florence Police Department St. Florian Police Department Delaware New Castle County Police Department Indiana Jennings County Sheriff's Office Connecticut Wallingford Police Department Middletown Police Department Michigan Chesaning Police Department South Dakota Moody County Sheriff's Office New Hampshire Portsmouth Police Department Maine Ellsworth Police Department Tennessee 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force Sumner County Sheriff's Office Portland Police Department

Contributing clubs for these donations include the United States Police Canine Association, Baytown Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Riverside, Kennel Club of Philadelphia, Colorado Springs Kennel Club, Dalmatian Club of America, Clemson Kennel Club, Metairie Kennel Club, Wilmington Kennel Club, Show Me Agility Club of Central Missouri, Lexington Kennel Club, Louisiana Kennel Club, Progressive Dog Club of Wayne County, Lost Coast Kennel Club, Oklahoma City Kennel Club and Farmington Valley Kennel Club.

A total of 272 Adopt A K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program. Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.

AKC Reunite

The way home for lost pets.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 9 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

AKC Reunite has donated more than $10 million since 2002 for pet-related causes including disaster preparedness and relief like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

