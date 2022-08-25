CODX LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Dx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CODX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Co-Dx investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period of May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET). Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CODX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) demand for the Company's Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Co-Dx during the relevant time frame, you have until October 17, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

