Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Launch of Boundary Waters Pre-Rolls in Minnesota

Inspired by Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the new line gives special focus to sustainability and environmental preservation.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS) (OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the launch of its Boundary Waters line of premium cannabis pre-rolls focused on sustainability and environmental preservation.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings) (PRNewswire)

Inspired by Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, which exists within Superior National Forest, Boundary Waters pre-rolls are hand-rolled from premium whole flower and are available in Sativa, Indica and hybrid strains, and can be purchased in five-roll and ten-roll packs. The Company plans to donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of Boundary Waters products to help keep the Boundary Waters clean and safe.

"Our Boundary Waters brand was inspired by the beauty and calm of Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the importance of keeping public lands, like the Boundary Waters, clean and safe," said Harris Rabin, Chief Marketing Officer for Goodness Growth. "We take that mission seriously and have applied the concept of environmental preservation to the packaging of our Boundary Waters products."

Boundary Waters pre-rolls come in sustainable packaging, made from 57 percent plant-based materials. The packages are recyclable and made to decompose at an accelerated rate in landfills, if not recycled. The pre-rolls themselves are made with biodegradable paper inserts.

"Minnesota, where our company was founded and is headquartered today, is known for its remote and awesome wilderness and lake-rich geography," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "Our team created the Boundary Waters brand to honor Minnesota and to offer our Minnesota patients even more variety, with multi-packs of premium pre-rolls in environmentally friendly packaging. We're proud to offer a wide array of cannabis products, including Boundary Waters, to Minnesotans at our Green Goods® retail stores."

Boundary Waters pre-rolls are made from premium whole flower material and are available at launch in six strains, including Candy Glue, Chem Fruit Funk, Critical Jack, OG Kush, White Wedding and Flap Jacks. Boundary Waters pre-rolls are currently only available in Minnesota at Green Goods® dispensaries operated by the Company's Minnesota subsidiary. Subject to regulatory approvals, the Company plans to expand the Boundary Waters brand to include additional product offerings and other markets.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees is focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

