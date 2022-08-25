Newly Named Farmer & Klopfer Congratulates Partner Michael A. Klopfer

Farmer & Klopfer, formerly the Law Office of James E. Farmer, LLC, congratulates newly named Partner Michael A. Klopfer, who had acted as a Senior Attorney with the firm for several years.

WALDORF, Md., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmer & Klopfer, formerly the Law Office of James E. Farmer, LLC, congratulates Michael A. Klopfer on his new role as an official Partner of the firm. Michael Klopfer's transition from Senior Attorney to Partner prompted the firm name change to Farmer & Klopfer.

Attorney-Partner Klopfer has nearly a decade of practice experience focused on personal injury and criminal defense cases, which are the two practice focuses of the firm overall. He earned a "Top 40 Under 40" title from The National Trial Lawyers in 2019 for his outstanding legal services. With his skill, insight, and experience, he will take a more prominent role at Farmer & Klopfer, helping steer the firm and ensure it is always capable of meeting and exceeding client expectations.

Although Farmer & Klopfer has a new name, the firm promises to continue to deliver the same top-quality legal services as it always has for the people of Maryland and Washington, DC. The attorneys at the firm are capable of settling and negotiating cases, as well as taking cases to the courtroom for trial litigation.

More information about the new Partner Michael Klopfer can be found by visiting www.southernmarylandlawfirm.com/our-attorneys/michael-a-klopfer. To learn about Farmer & Klopfer, inquiring parties can visit www.southernmarylandlawfirm.com.

