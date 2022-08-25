PLANT-BASED QSR CONCEPT HART HOUSE OPENS FIRST BRICK AND MORTAR LOCATION IN LOS ANGELES

Kevin Hart Brings Craveable, Affordable and Sustainable Fast Food Alternative to Westchester

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart House , the plant-based quick service restaurant that is dedicated to the overall well-being of people and our planet, announced the grand opening of its first location today in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hart House is founded by American comedian, actor and entrepreneur, Kevin Hart, while being led by CEO, Andy Hooper and Head of Culinary Innovation, Chef Mike Salem. On a mission to be "plant-based for the people," Hart House is not just creating "fast food" but food that will take us all faster into the future.

"We've curated delicious, craveable food you know and love like burgers, shakes, nuggets and more," said Hart House CEO, Andy Hooper. "Our menu is the future of the industry; Hart House is revolutionizing quick service restaurants now and delivering a ground-breaking culinary experience that shatters the expectations of what plant-based food can be."

Kevin and the Hart House team are committed to disrupting the quick-service industry with a plant-based alternative that is affordable and accessible to all. The delicious menu appeals to everyone, by featuring plant-based burg'rs, chick'n sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots and milkshakes without sacrificing craveability for conviction. All ingredients are 100% plant-based and are free of cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, or trans fats.

"As someone who has been preaching 'Health is Wealth', building Hart House felt like the natural evolution of my flexitarian lifestyle and my business ecosystem.'' said Kevin Hart. "I'm beyond proud of this industry-changing restaurant and the amazing team behind it working tirelessly to create delicious, sustainable food that delivers "Can't-Believe-It" flavor in every bite."

In addition to providing a healthier alternative to its guests, Hart House leads with care for its employees, offering living wages and best-in-class benefits. They are committed to bringing positive change to the lives of those who serve and those who they serve. The new concept is also passionate about helping the larger community and will be donating 10% of opening day proceeds to Inner City Arts .

Hart House's Westchester location boasts bright colors and a fresh design with the help of Kai Williamson's team made up entirely of women of color whose work includes The Gathering Spot, Sovereign Brands, and Blk Swan. The back wall features a colorful mural with the words, "Change You'll Crave" designed by Nicollete Santos whose recent work includes Harley Davidson, Marvel, and Nike. The restaurant includes a sprawling 3090 sqft space on a corner lot within a retail shopping strip located near LAX with 30 interior seats, 8 future exterior seats, and ADA access.

Hart House has two additional restaurants currently under construction, several more signed leases, and is targeting to open as many as ten restaurants over the next twelve months. The first location, Hart House Westchester, is located at 8901 S Sepulveda Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90045. Hours of operation are from 11am-9pm.

